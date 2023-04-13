Menu
How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella 2023

The festival returns to the desert April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd

how to buy tickets to coachella
Coachella 2023
April 13, 2023 | 8:11am ET

    Coachella is set to return to Indio, California in 2023, taking over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club from April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd. Learn more about the festival below, and scroll on to buy tickets (even though the event is sold out). You can also stay up to date on the latest Coachella news and rumors by visiting our Coachella Live page.

    How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to Coachella 2023?

    You can find last-minute GA and VIP passes to both weekends of Coachella 2023 via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Is Coachella?

    Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen co-founded the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 1999. Organized by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Presents, the two-weekend, multi-stage event features musical artists from a range of genres, including rock, pop, hip-hop, and electronica, as well as art installations and sculptures.

    Who Is Headlining Coachella in 2023?

    This year’s trio of headlines is especially historic, as Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK will break barriers as the first Latin and Korean acts to ever headline Coachella. Meanwhile, Frank Ocean will make his long-awaited return to the stage for the first confirmed live performance in six years.

    Who Else Is Playing at Coachella in 2023?

    Beyond the headliners, Coachella’s 2023 lineup boasts a potent and diverse undercard led by two acts who topped the bill in years past: Gorillaz and Björk. Other noteworthy artists include Blink-182, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Pusha T, Charli XCX, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Weyes Blood.

    Other confirmed acts include Calvin Harris, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Labrinth, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, MUNA, The Kid Laroi, Yves Tumor, Chromeo, Kaytranada, The Breeders, Alex G, Snail Mail, The Linda Lindas, Mura Masa, Yaeiji Remi Wolf, Latto, GloRilla, Willow, Christine and the Queens, Kenny Beats, 070 Shake, EARTHGANG, and Sudan Archives.

    Coachella 2023 lineup poster

