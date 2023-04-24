Menu
How to Get Tickets to Drake’s 2023 Tour

"The It's All A Blur Tour" launches this summer

Drake tickets 2023 tour its all a blur 21 savage live presale code dates shows onsale
Drake, photo by Killian Young
April 24, 2023 | 8:27am ET

    Drake has laid out his first North American trek in five years, and tickets for the “It’s All A Blur Tour” are going to be in high demand after such an extended break for the rap superstar (get tickets here).

    Since his last tour, Drake released 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, and the 21 Savage collaborative album, Her Loss, from late last year.

    What Is Drake’s Next Tour?

    The 54-date “It’s All A Blur Tour” marks Drake’s first North American outing since his Migos co-billed “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” in 2018. The new live circuit opens in Memphis on June 29th, followed by arena shows in Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, and Montreal.

    Related Video

    Drake takes over New York for four nights beginning with four shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th, followed by another three headlining dates at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on July 23rd, 25th and 26th. He closes the month with stops to Washington, DC on July 28th and 29th and Philadelphia on July 31st and August 1st.

    The “It’s All A Blur Tour” resumes in August with an extensive California slate that includes four nights at Inglewood’s Kia Forum and two shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Drake performs in Seattle on August 25th and 26th and crosses over to Vancouver on August 28th and 29th, then heads to Las Vegas on September 1st and 2nd. The North American trek then hits Glendale, Denver, Austin, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, and Nashville, before wrapping up with a pair of hometown shows in Toronto on October 5th and 7th.

    Who Is Opening for Drake on Tour?

    Drake will be joined on the “It’s All A Blur Tour” with his recent Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. Along with the impressive catalogue the pair have managed to curate individually, they’ve contributed notable features for each other including 2016’s “Sneakin'” as well as “Jimmy Cooks,” which closed 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Drake’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Drake’s newly announced shows in Memphis (6/29), Columbus (7/1), Brooklyn (7/21), Milwaukee (8/3), Inglewood (8/16), Glendale (9/6), Denver (9/8), Austin (9/11), Charlotte (9/22), Nashville (10/1), Toronto (10/5, 10/7) go up for grabs through a number of early access options. A pre-sale for Cash Ash Card users opens on Wednesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time, while a pre-sale hosted by Sprite and Chase Bank follow on Thursday, April 28th. A Live Nation pre-sale also begins that same day (using access code VINYL). Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can find tickets to all of Drake’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Drake’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Drake’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Drake 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ^
    07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^
    07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^
    07/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^
    07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    09/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^
    08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    08/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
    09/06 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
    09/08 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    09/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^
    09/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    09/17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    09/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    09/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^
    09/22 – Charlott,e NC @ Spectrum Center ^
    09/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    09/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^
    09/29 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^
    10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

    ^ = w/ 21 Savage

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

How to Get Tickets to Drake's 2023 Tour

