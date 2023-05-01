How to Get Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Tour

Ed Sheeran has expanded the equation of his global “+ – = ÷ x Tour” a.k.a. the “Mathematics Tour” with a new set of intimate theater shows, and fans will definitely want to make sure all of their calculations have been checked before securing their tickets. And just to throw in some additional numbers, the North American run will mark the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s first U.S. jaunt in five years.

What Is Ed Sheeran’s Next Tour?

The “Mathematics Tour” launches its North American leg in Arlington, Texas on May 6th. Sheeran will stay in the Lone Star State for a concert in Houston, then embark to Tampa and Atlanta. Next, he’ll travel along the East Coast to Philadelphia, East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland with a detour to Toronto in-between. He’ll open July in Foxborough, Massachusetts, then jet to Pittsburgh on July 8th. The “Bad Habits” singer headlines Detroit’s Ford Field on July 15th, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 22nd, and Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 29th.

In August, Sheeran makes his way out west via Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Denver. He’ll reach the Pacific Northwest to close out the month in Seattle on August 26th, then remain in the area for a show in Vancouver on September 2nd. On September 9th, he’ll perform at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, then head back to the West Coast for a stop in Santa Clara on September 16th. The “Mathematics Tour” concludes in Inglewood, California on September 23rd.

Sheeran will supplement his North American tour with 14 intimate performances that will take place in theaters and auditoriums in cities where he’s already set to host a stadium show. The concert series includes additional nights in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and more as well as new visits to Boston; Clearwater, Florida; and Oakland.

Who Is Opening for Ed Sheeran on Tour?

Ed Sheeran will be supported by his No.6 Collaborations Project guest Khalid for nearly every stadium show on the “Mathematics Tour.” Additional openers include Russ, Maisie Peters, Dylan, Rosa Linn, and Cat Burns for select dates. Meanwhile, Ben Kweller will join him for his North American theater run.

How Can I Get Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to many of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming live dates are already up for grabs. For his latest run of theater shows, a Verified Fan pre-sale opens on Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. No general on-sale has been announced.

Alternatively, you can check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Ed Sheeran’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:

05/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium + ×

05/13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium + ×

05/19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

05/20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium + ×

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field + ×

06/10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium + ×

06/16 – Toronto, ON @ History ^

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre + ·

06/24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField + ·

06/29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre ^

07/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium + ·

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium + ·

07/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field + ·

07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

07/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium + %

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field + %

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium + %

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre ^

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High + %

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field + ≠

09/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place + ≠

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – ≠

09/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium – ≠

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^

09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – ≠

+ = w/ Khalid

– = w/ Russ

^ = w/ Ben Kweller

× = w/ Dylan

· = w/ Rosa Linn

% = w/ Cat Burns

≠ = w/ Maisie Peters