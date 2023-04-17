How to Get Tickets to “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”

Fans of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated musical Encanto can keep up with The Family Madrigal as they embark on 2023’s “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour.” As the most-streamed movie of 2022, it’s clear that audiences have not been able to stop talking about Bruno and the brilliant original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the production’s chart-topping soundtrack.
Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.
What Is the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing music from its beloved soundtrack.
The latest run for the Disney Concerts spectacle will launch in Joliet, Indiana on September 19th, followed by stops to Indianapolis, Louisville, Grand Rapids, and more to wrap the first month.
The tour opens October in Cedar Rapids and continues west to Denver, Salt Lake City, and Reno among others before circling back to the Midwest. After performances in Toledo, Ohio and Minneapolis, the circuit plays two Canadian dates in Hamilton on October 18th and Kitchener on October 19th. They close out the month with an East Coast trek including Syracuse, New York; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore.
In November, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” hosts two performances in Virginia, three nights in Georgia, and four shows in Florida, among many more. The 2023 excursion concludes at Orlando’s Walt Disney Theater on November 12th.
How Can I Get Tickets for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?
Tickets to the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” will first go up grabs with an official pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 18th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL) along with a Spotify pre-sale and assorted venue-specific offers.
General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for dates in Columbus, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; and Greeley, Colorado will be released on May 5th, while the on-sale for the Midland, Michigan show begins on June 26th.
You can also browse for seats and deals to all of the upcoming dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” Dates?
See the full list of dates for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” 2023 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
09/23 – Midland, MI @ Midland Center for the Arts
09/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
09/27 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
09/28 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Center
09/29 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
09/30 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
10/01 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
10/03 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
10/04 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
10/05 – Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
10/07 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
10/08 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
10/10 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/11 – Bozeman, MT @ Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
10/13 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
10/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
10/18 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
10/19 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
10/20 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
10/21 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theater
10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/24 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
10/25 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
10/26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
10/27 – Providence, RI @ The VETS
10/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
11/01 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
11/02 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
11/03 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
11/04 – Evans, GA @ Columbia Center Performing Arts Center
11/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/07 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
11/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/12 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater