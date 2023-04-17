Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”

The 45-city tour begins in September

Advertisement
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022
Encanto (Disney)
April 17, 2023 | 5:12pm ET

    Fans of Disney’s Oscar-winning animated musical Encanto can keep up with The Family Madrigal as they embark on 2023’s “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour.” As the most-streamed movie of 2022, it’s clear that audiences have not been able to stop talking about Bruno and the brilliant original songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the production’s chart-topping soundtrack.

    Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

    What Is the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

    “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing music from its beloved soundtrack.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The latest run for the Disney Concerts spectacle will launch in Joliet, Indiana on September 19th, followed by stops to Indianapolis, Louisville, Grand Rapids, and more to wrap the first month.

    The tour opens October in Cedar Rapids and continues west to Denver, Salt Lake City, and Reno among others before circling back to the Midwest. After performances in Toledo, Ohio and Minneapolis, the circuit plays two Canadian dates in Hamilton on October 18th and Kitchener on October 19th. They close out the month with an East Coast trek including Syracuse, New York; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Baltimore.

    In November, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” hosts two performances in Virginia, three nights in Georgia, and four shows in Florida, among many more. The 2023 excursion concludes at Orlando’s Walt Disney Theater on November 12th.

    How Can I Get Tickets for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour”?

    Advertisement

    Tickets to the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” will first go up grabs with an official pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 18th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL) along with a Spotify pre-sale and assorted venue-specific offers.

    General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for dates in Columbus, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; and Greeley, Colorado will be released on May 5th, while the on-sale for the Midland, Michigan show begins on June 26th.

    You can also browse for seats and deals to all of the upcoming dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” Dates?

    Advertisement

    See the full list of dates for the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.

    “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/19 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
    09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
    09/23 – Midland, MI @ Midland Center for the Arts
    09/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
    09/27 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
    09/28 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Center
    09/29 – Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
    09/30 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    10/01 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/03 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/04 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
    10/05 – Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center
    10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    10/07 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
    10/08 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
    10/10 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
    10/11 – Bozeman, MT @ Theatre at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
    10/13 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
    10/14 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
    10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    10/17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
    10/18 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
    10/19 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
    10/20 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
    10/21 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theater
    10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    10/24 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
    10/25 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    10/26 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
    10/27 – Providence, RI @ The VETS
    10/28 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    11/01 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
    11/02 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
    11/03 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
    11/04 – Evans, GA @ Columbia Center Performing Arts Center
    11/05 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    11/07 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
    11/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    11/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
    11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
    11/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    11/12 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

    Encanto Tour

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sting tickets 2023 my songs world tour the police onsale presale live

How to Get Tickets to Sting's 2023 Tour

April 17, 2023

Jai Paul live in 2023

Jai Paul Announces New Shows in New York and London

April 17, 2023

Sting 2023 north american tour dates my songs world onsale presale code joe sumner live

Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

April 17, 2023

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Announces US Tour with Yasiin Bey

April 17, 2023

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

April 16, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Ted Nugent retiring

Adios Mofo: Ted Nugent Announces Farewell Tour

April 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter