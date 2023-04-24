Menu
How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Feid’s 2023 Tour

The North American "Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour" runs through June

Feid tickets 2023 tour Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground live shows dates presale north america
Feid, photo by SÁNCHEZ (via Instagram)
April 23, 2023 | 9:34pm ET

    Feid has officially kicked off his 2023 “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” and tickets have already sold-out for nearly every subsequent show on the 30-date North American trek.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

    How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets for Feid’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Feid’s North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” are sold out, but you can still check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Is Feid’s Next Tour?

    The 2023 North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” launched in Seattle on April 20th. The live outing features West Coast concerts in Portland and California between San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, as well as southern stops from Phoenix to Texas in El Paso, Houston, Hidalgo, Dallas, and Austin. After shows in Oklahoma City on May 20th and Indianapolis on May 24th, the “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” singer will visit Toronto, Chicago, and Montreal before closing out the month in Boston.

    Feid performs in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 2nd, then hits Washington, DC and Philadelphia before headlining New York’s Hulu Theatre on June 7th. The Medellín artist continues to the Ryman in Nashville on June 9th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Orlando. The “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” closes in Miami on June 18th.

    Who Is Opening for Feid on Tour?

    Though Feid has made quite a few career-defining collaborations with the likes of Ozuna, J Balvin, and Karol G, no openers or supporting acts have been announced to join him on the North American leg of the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.”

    What Are Feid’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Feid’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Feid 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    04/25 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
    04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    04/28-30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something In The Water
    05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
    05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    05/10 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    05/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    05/14 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    05/21 – Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall
    05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto History
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park
    05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego
    05/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    06/03 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    06/07 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre
    06/08 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre
    06/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
    06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
    06/16 – Miami, FL – Miami @ Dade Arena
    06/17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    06/18 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    08/11 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

