How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Feid’s 2023 Tour

Feid has officially kicked off his 2023 “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” and tickets have already sold-out for nearly every subsequent show on the 30-date North American trek.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets for Feid’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Feid’s North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” are sold out, but you can still check for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Is Feid’s Next Tour?

Related Video

The 2023 North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” launched in Seattle on April 20th. The live outing features West Coast concerts in Portland and California between San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, as well as southern stops from Phoenix to Texas in El Paso, Houston, Hidalgo, Dallas, and Austin. After shows in Oklahoma City on May 20th and Indianapolis on May 24th, the “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” singer will visit Toronto, Chicago, and Montreal before closing out the month in Boston.

Feid performs in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 2nd, then hits Washington, DC and Philadelphia before headlining New York’s Hulu Theatre on June 7th. The Medellín artist continues to the Ryman in Nashville on June 9th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Orlando. The “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” closes in Miami on June 18th.

Who Is Opening for Feid on Tour?

Though Feid has made quite a few career-defining collaborations with the likes of Ozuna, J Balvin, and Karol G, no openers or supporting acts have been announced to join him on the North American leg of the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.”

What Are Feid’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Feid’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Advertisement

Feid 2023 Tour Dates:

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/25 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

04/28-30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Something In The Water

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/10 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/14 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/21 – Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall

05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto History

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego

05/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

06/03 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/07 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre

06/08 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

06/16 – Miami, FL – Miami @ Dade Arena

06/17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/18 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

08/11 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest