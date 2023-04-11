How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour

Foo Fighters are set to return to road in 2023 for their first extended live outing since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 (get tickets here). The group’s most recent performances came in late 2022 at the transatlantic tribute concerts dedicated to the late, beloved band member.

The upcoming tour includes a string of headlining shows, as well as festival stops at Bonnaroo and Boston Calling.

What Is Foo Fighters’ Next Tour?

The Foos have been cooking up something special for their first batch of live shows in 2023, and no, it’s not Dave’s charitable BBQ. The rock icons will play their first solo date this year in Gilford, New Hampshire on May 24th, followed by one-offs in Rogers, Arkansas on June 14th and Pelham, Alabama on June 16th.

Elsewhere, the band have been tapped to lead the top-line of festivals across the globe including Boston Calling, Canada’s Ottawa Bluesfest, Japan’s Fuji Rock, and Germany’s Rock am Ring. They’ll also play Bonnaroo; Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; Outside Lands in San Francisco; The Town in Brazil; Sear.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey; Louder Than Life in Louisville; Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA; and more throughout the year.

Update: Foo Fighters have announced a number of new headlining tour dates, including arena shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Virginia Beach, Phoenix, and El Paso.

Who Is Opening for Foo Fighters on Tour?

Taipei Houston will open Foo Fighters’ comeback show in Gilford, New Hampshire on May 24th, while The Breeders will serve as support at select dates on the band’s run of shows in August and September.

How Can I Get Tickets for Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, April 14th. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place on Thursday, April 13th (use access code VINYL).

What Are Foo Fighters’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Foo Fighters’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

^ = w/ Taipei Houston

* = w/ The Breeders