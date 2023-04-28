Menu
How to Get Tickets to Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour

The "Otra Peda Tour" lasts through November

fuerza regida tickets 2023 tour
Fuerza Regida, photo courtesy of the artist
April 27, 2023 | 9:45pm ET

    Fuerza Regida have revealed their 2023 “Otra Peda Tour,” and tickets to the Mexican quintet’s new US trek are surely about to go the same way as their last stateside outing: the sold-out 2022 “Del Barrio Hasta Aquí” tour.

    Find tickets here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and pre-sale details.

    What Is Fuerza Regida’s Next Tour?

    The “Descansando” group will kick off their “Otra Peda Tour” in Dallas on July 7th, followed by a stop in Reno; three California shows between Los Angeles, San Jose and Fresno; and two nights in Florida from Miami to Tampa. They’ll head back to Texas to hit Hidalgo, Houston, and El Paso, along with dates in Tulsa, Denver, and Atlanta, before embarking east to Bristow, Virginia on September 16th and Newark, New Jersey on September 22nd.

    After performances in Chicago, Nashville, and Charlotte, the group goes back west to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more in October. They’ll wrap the “Otra Peda Tour” with a return trip to California between Sacramento, Palm Desert, and the trek’s closing night in Anaheim on November 25th.

    Who Is Opening for Fuerza Regida on Tour?

    No openers or supporting acts have been announced alongside Fuerza Regida at this time, but as one of the urban acts listed amongst our 10 Latin Music Artists to Look for in 2020, the group will have no issue finding good company.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to many of the dates on Fuerza Regida’s “Otra Peda Tour” are already up for grabs. For tickets to the newest additions to the group’s live itinerary, a general public on-sale will launch on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Meanwhile, check for seats and deals to all of Fuerza Regida’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Fuerza Regida’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

    Fuerza Regida 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/30 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan
    05/18 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care
    05/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care
    07/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    07/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
    07/22 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
    07/28 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre
    07/29 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
    08/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    08/05 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
    08/11 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    08/12 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    08/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    08/26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    08/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    09/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
    09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
    09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    10/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
    10/14 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
    10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
    10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    11/18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    11/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

