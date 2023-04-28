How to Get Tickets to Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour

Fuerza Regida have revealed their 2023 “Otra Peda Tour,” and tickets to the Mexican quintet’s new US trek are surely about to go the same way as their last stateside outing: the sold-out 2022 “Del Barrio Hasta Aquí” tour.

Find tickets here, and read on for the full breakdown of dates and pre-sale details.

What Is Fuerza Regida’s Next Tour?

The “Descansando” group will kick off their “Otra Peda Tour” in Dallas on July 7th, followed by a stop in Reno; three California shows between Los Angeles, San Jose and Fresno; and two nights in Florida from Miami to Tampa. They’ll head back to Texas to hit Hidalgo, Houston, and El Paso, along with dates in Tulsa, Denver, and Atlanta, before embarking east to Bristow, Virginia on September 16th and Newark, New Jersey on September 22nd.

After performances in Chicago, Nashville, and Charlotte, the group goes back west to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more in October. They’ll wrap the “Otra Peda Tour” with a return trip to California between Sacramento, Palm Desert, and the trek’s closing night in Anaheim on November 25th.

Who Is Opening for Fuerza Regida on Tour?

No openers or supporting acts have been announced alongside Fuerza Regida at this time, but as one of the urban acts listed amongst our 10 Latin Music Artists to Look for in 2020, the group will have no issue finding good company.

How Can I Get Tickets for Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to many of the dates on Fuerza Regida’s “Otra Peda Tour” are already up for grabs. For tickets to the newest additions to the group’s live itinerary, a general public on-sale will launch on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, check for seats and deals to all of Fuerza Regida’s upcoming live performances via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Fuerza Regida’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Fuerza Regida’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their future shows here.

Fuerza Regida 2023 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Hermosillo, MX @ Palenque ExpoGan

05/18 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care

05/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Domo Care

07/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

07/22 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

07/28 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheatre

07/29 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

08/04 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/05 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

08/11 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

08/12 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

08/26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

08/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09/08 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

10/14 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/18 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center