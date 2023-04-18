Greta Van Fleet are proving that the sky’s the limit as they unleash tickets to an astronomically-sized world tour supporting their new LP, Starcatcher, which arrives on July 21st.

What Is Greta Van Fleet’s Next Tour?

The “Starcatcher World Tour” launches in Nashville on July 24th, followed by two dates in Texas and a stop in Denver to close out the month. The three Kiszka brothers and drummer Danny Wagner then continue west to Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland before playing California shows in Oakland on August 8th and Los Angeles on August 10th. Following a trip to Las Vegas on August 12th, the group will break for nearly a month.

Greta Van Fleet re-emerge on September 3rd in Saint Paul, Minnesota, then hit Chicago and Detroit before jetting to the East Coast for stops to Washington, DC on September 11th, New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 12th, Boston on September 15th, and Philadelphia on September 19th. They’ll round out the North American trek with performances in Indianapolis on September 22nd and Cleveland on September 23rd.

The band reconvenes in November for a European jaunt that hits London, Paris, Madrid, and more through early December. The final scheduled date falls on December 6th in Lisbon, Portugal.

Elsewhere this year, Greta Van Fleet will make appearances at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees in May as well as Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now in September. Farther off in 2024, they’re slated to support Metallica in Mexico City for their “M72 World Tour.”

Who Is Opening for Greta Van Fleet on Tour?

Greta Van Fleet will be supported throughout the “Starcatcher World Tour” by Black Honey, Kaleo, Mt. Joy, and Surf Curse on select dates.

How Can I Get Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s “Starcatcher World Tour” will be first available to members of the band’s “Electric Tomb” fan club with early access starting Wednesday, April 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL).

General public tickets go up for grabs on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Greta Van Fleet’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Greta Van Fleet 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05-07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05-07 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

07/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

08/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

08/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

09/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena †

09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena †

09/11 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena †

09/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

09/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

09/16-17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center †

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse †

09/23 – Cleveland, OH OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse †

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle ^

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

11/09 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National ^

11/14 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley ^

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

11/19 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum +

11/28 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

11/30 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena +

12/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club +

12/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center +

12/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno +

09/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ~

09/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ~

* = w/ Kaelo

† = w/ Surf Curse

^ = w/ Mt. Joy

+ = w/ Black Honey

~ = w/ Metallica