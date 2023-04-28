How to Get Tickets to Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates

Karol G has unveiled her 2023 “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour, and tickets to the six-city, summer stadium jaunt arrive after an already standout year for the Colombian singer, who released her fourth LP of the same name in February and made her Saturday Night Live debut in early April.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Karol G’s Next Tour?

Karol G will make one appearance prior to the launch of her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour with a headlining slot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza on August 3rd. She’ll kick off her solo North American trek in Las Vegas on August 11th, followed by performances at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on August 18th, Dallas’ Cotton Bowl on September 2nd, and more. The stadium set closes in East Rutherford. New Jersey on September 7th.

Who Is Opening for Karol G on Tour?

Related Video

No openers or supporting acts have been announced to join Karol G on the “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Karol G’s 2023 Tour?

Registration for a Verified Fan pre-sale is ongoing through Sunday, April 30th, followed by an early access window opening on Wednesday, May 3rd via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the general public will go up for grabs on Friday, May 5th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Once tickets are on sale, check for seats and deals to all of Karol G’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Karol G’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Karol G’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her future concerts here.

Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium