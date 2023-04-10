How to Get Tickets to Marca MP’s 2023 Tour

The California-based Regional Mexican pop group Marca MP have marked down their summer for a 2023 North American trek, titled the “Brindó Tour,” and tickets to an extended slate of live dates are going up for grabs. The young trio, composed of Chato, Omar Valdivia, and Ernesto Franco, utilize a combination of lively vocals, guitar, and tuba for their unique stage production, which now returns to the US on the heels of their latest single, “Déjame Ser.”

Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

What Is Marca MP’s Next Tour?

Marca MP will kick off their 2023 “Brindó Tour” with four nights in Texas between Hidalgo on July 7th, San Antonio on July 8th, Houston on July 14th, and Irving on July 15th. They’ll hit Sacramento on July 29th, then jet east to Duluth, Georgia as well as Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. Following stops to Kennewick, Washington on August 18th and Portland on August 19th, the trio travels to Phoenix and El Paso to close out the month, then plays Denver on September 2nd.

The group resumes their North American jaunt in Rosemont, Illinois on October 6th, then headlines Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on October 7th. They’ll host three California shows throughout October in San Jose, San Diego, and Thousand Palms before wrapping the “Brindó Tour” in Las Vegas on November 4th.

Who Is Opening for Marca MP?

No opening acts or supporting artist have been announced to join Marca MP on their 2023 North American “Brindó Tour.” Perhaps they could request an appearance from their recent “YA ACABÓ” collaborator, Becky G.

How Can I Get Tickets for Marca MP’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Marca MP’s newly announced live dates will first go up grabs to Citi cardholders on Tuesday, April 11th. An artist-hosted pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 12th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL).

General public access opens on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Marca MP’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Marca MP’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Marca MP’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

Marca MP 2023 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park

04/29 – Guadalupe, NL @ Domo Care

06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

07/07 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

07/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

07/14 –Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

07/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/05 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

08/18 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena

08/19 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

08/26 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

09/02 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

10/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater

10/28 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena