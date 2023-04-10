Menu
How to Get Tickets to Marca MP’s 2023 Tour

The "Brindó Tour" begins in July

marca mp tickets 2023 brindo tour dates presale code onsale north america us summer live seats
Marca MP, photo courtesy of the band
April 10, 2023 | 5:17pm ET

    The California-based Regional Mexican pop group Marca MP have marked down their summer for a 2023 North American trek, titled the “Brindó Tour,” and tickets to an extended slate of live dates are going up for grabs. The young trio, composed of Chato, Omar Valdivia, and Ernesto Franco, utilize a combination of lively vocals, guitar, and tuba for their unique stage production, which now returns to the US on the heels of their latest single, “Déjame Ser.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

    What Is Marca MP’s Next Tour?

    Marca MP will kick off their 2023 “Brindó Tour” with four nights in Texas between Hidalgo on July 7th, San Antonio on July 8th, Houston on July 14th, and Irving on July 15th. They’ll hit Sacramento on July 29th, then jet east to Duluth, Georgia as well as Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina. Following stops to Kennewick, Washington on August 18th and Portland on August 19th, the trio travels to Phoenix and El Paso to close out the month, then plays Denver on September 2nd.

    The group resumes their North American jaunt in Rosemont, Illinois on October 6th, then headlines Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on October 7th. They’ll host three California shows throughout October in San Jose, San Diego, and Thousand Palms before wrapping the “Brindó Tour” in Las Vegas on November 4th.

    Who Is Opening for Marca MP?

    No opening acts or supporting artist have been announced to join Marca MP on their 2023 North American “Brindó Tour.” Perhaps they could request an appearance from their recent “YA ACABÓ” collaborator, Becky G.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Marca MP’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Marca MP’s newly announced live dates will first go up grabs to Citi cardholders on Tuesday, April 11th. An artist-hosted pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 12th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL).

    General public access opens on Friday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Marca MP’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Marca MP’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Marca MP’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

    Marca MP 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/22 – Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park
    04/29 – Guadalupe, NL @ Domo Care
    06/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    07/07 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    07/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    07/14 –Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    07/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    07/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    08/05 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
    08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    08/18 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena
    08/19 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
    08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    08/26 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
    09/02 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
    10/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    10/27 – San Diego, CA @ SDSU Open Air Theater
    10/28 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

