Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard are hitting the road together again this summer (get tickets here).

Set for July and August, the tour unites the Once co-stars — who after the film began making music together as The Swell Season — for a run of dates in Hansard’s native Ireland before heading to the United States.

When Is Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s Tour?

Back in 2007, Irglová and Hansard crossed over in the US thanks to their co-starring roles in the Irish musical drama Once, which featured the duo’s original music and netted them an Oscar in 2008 for Best Original Song with “Falling Slowly.” In 2012, Once: The Musical debuted on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards.

Their 2023 trek begins with two dates in Dublin on July 13th and 14th before pausing until a US run in August. Irglova and Hansard’s North American run then begins August 8th in Nashville and includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and Hollywood Cemetery in Los Angeles.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets to Irglova and Hansard’s upcoming shows are currently on sale and can be found through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Find deals here.

What Are Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s Tour Dates?

See Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s full tour itinerary below.

Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard 2023 Tour Dates:

07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.

08/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

08/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center

08/11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

08/12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/14 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

08/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

08/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

08/20 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

08/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

08/24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

08/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Cemetery