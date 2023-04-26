Menu
How to Get Tickets to Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s 2023 Tour

The Once co-stars and The Swell Season bandmates will hit the road this summer

how to buy markéta irglova glen hansard tickets 2023 tour
Glen Hansard (photo by Ben Kaye) and Markéta Irglova (photo courtesy of artist)
April 25, 2023 | 10:17pm ET

    Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard are hitting the road together again this summer (get tickets here).

    Set for July and August, the tour unites the Once co-stars — who after the film began making music together as The Swell Season — for a run of dates in Hansard’s native Ireland before heading to the United States.

    Scroll onward to see how to buy tickets to a show near you.

    When Is Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s Tour?

    Back in 2007, Irglová and Hansard crossed over in the US thanks to their co-starring roles in the Irish musical drama Once, which featured the duo’s original music and netted them an Oscar in 2008 for Best Original Song with “Falling Slowly.” In 2012, Once: The Musical debuted on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards.

    Their 2023 trek begins with two dates in Dublin on July 13th and 14th before pausing until a US run in August. Irglova and Hansard’s North American run then begins August 8th in Nashville and includes stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and Hollywood Cemetery in Los Angeles.

    How Do I Get Tickets?

    Tickets to Irglova and Hansard’s upcoming shows are currently on sale and can be found through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. Find deals here.

    What Are Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s Tour Dates?

    See Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard’s full tour itinerary below.

    Markéta Irglova and Glen Hansard 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/13 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.
    07/14 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar St.
    08/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
    08/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center
    08/11 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre
    08/12 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    08/14 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    08/15 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    08/17 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens
    08/18 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    08/20 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
    08/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
    08/23 — Seattle, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
    08/24 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    08/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    08/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Cemetery

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

