How to Get Tickets to Melanie Martinez’s 2023 Tour

Melanie Martinez has announced her 2023 North American “PORTALS Tour” and tickets are dropping right after her recently-released third album of the same name. The new summer outing will also host the revival of the singer-songwriter-producer’s mystical alter-ego, Cry Baby.

What Is Melanie Martinez’s Next Tour?

The 29-city “PORTALS Tour” will launch in Denver on May 30th, followed by stops to Seattle and Portland in the first week. Martinez will play four nights across California between San Francisco, Wheatland, Inglewood, and San Diego, then head east via Phoenix to Texas for shows in Irving, Houston, and Austin. She hosts two Florida dates in Tampa and Hollywood, then continues up the East Coast to Atlanta on June 23rd; Charlotte, North Carolina on June 24th; and Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 27th. She’ll return to her hometown of New York City for a performance at Radio City Music Hall on June 28th, then complete her East Coast trip with stops to Philadelphia; Boston; and Washington, DC.

In early July, Martinez will tour the Midwest in cities like Cleveland, Cincinnati, and St. Louis. She’ll headline Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on July 11th and The Armory in Minneapolis on July 12th, followed by a night in Toronto on July 14th. The “PORTALS Tour” wraps in Montreal on July 15th.

Who Is Opening for Melanie Martinez on Tour?

The “Dollhouse” singer has not revealed any opening slots or supporting acts for the upcoming “PORTALS Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Melanie Martinez’s 2023 Tour?

Seats for Melanie Martinez’s “PORTALS” tour will be claimable first to members of the singer’s mailing list on Wednesday, April 5th. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL) along with a Spotify pre-sale and venue-specific early access options.

General public tickets go on-sale on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Melanie Martinez’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Melanie Martinez’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Melanie Martinez 2023 Tour Dates:

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/01 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

06/09 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

06/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

06/20 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

06/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

06/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/27 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

06/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline at The Mann

07/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Nautica Pavilion

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS