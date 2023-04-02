How to Get Tickets to NF’s 2023 Tour

Michigan rapper NF has given his fans plenty to look forward to with tickets to his 2023 global trek, called the “HOPE TOUR,” arriving just in time for his latest album of the same name (grab seats here). HOPE drops on April 7th behind the title-track single as well as the sure-fire, soon-to-be setlist staple, “MOTTO.”
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is NF’s Next Tour?
The 47-date “HOPE TOUR” features two legs between North America and Europe starting this summer. The initial run launches in Columbus, Ohio on July 12th, then hits Minneapolis; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and more within the first week. After headlining stops to Newark’s Prudential Center and Boston’s Agganis Arena, NF rounds out his East Coast visit in Philadelphia and proceeds to North Carolina, Alabama, and Nashville before closing out July between Orlando; Duluth, Georgia, and North Little Rock, Arkansas.
NF opens August in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Glendale, Arizona. He hosts two nights in California between Anaheim on August 5th and San Francisco on August 6th, then continues north to Portland and Seattle. After a trip to Salt Lake City and Denver, the rapper embarks to Canada for stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and more at the end of August. In early September, he taps Toronto and Ottawa, then wraps the North American run in Laval, Canada on September 3rd.
The European leg begins in Milan on September 23rd, after which the rapper travels to Vienna, Munich, and more by the end of the month. He headlines’ L’Olympia in Paris on October 1st, then continues to Germany for shows in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin during the first week of the month. He plays in Brussels on October 8th, followed by UK stops in Manchester and Glasgow. NF will close the tour after performances in Dublin on October 12th, Cardiff on October 14th, and London on October 15th.
Who Is Opening for NF on Tour?
NF will be joined on nearly every date of the “HOPE TOUR” by rapper and former YBN member, Cordae. The pair recently linked up for the first time on the song “CAREFUL” from NF’s new album.
How Can I Get Tickets for NF’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to NF’s North American leg will be first available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale with early access registration ongoing through Sunday, April 2nd. The Verified Fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 5th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).
General public tickets to both North American and European dates on the “HOPE TOUR” will go up for grabs on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are NF’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See NF’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
NF 2023 Tour Dates:
07/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/14 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
07/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
07/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
07/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/28 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
07/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
07/31 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/02 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
08/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
08/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/08 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre|
08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/23 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
09/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
09/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
10/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/08 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
10/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
10/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
10/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo