How to Get Tickets to NF’s 2023 Tour

Michigan rapper NF has given his fans plenty to look forward to with tickets to his 2023 global trek, called the “HOPE TOUR,” arriving just in time for his latest album of the same name (grab seats here). HOPE drops on April 7th behind the title-track single as well as the sure-fire, soon-to-be setlist staple, “MOTTO.”

What Is NF’s Next Tour?

The 47-date “HOPE TOUR” features two legs between North America and Europe starting this summer. The initial run launches in Columbus, Ohio on July 12th, then hits Minneapolis; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and more within the first week. After headlining stops to Newark’s Prudential Center and Boston’s Agganis Arena, NF rounds out his East Coast visit in Philadelphia and proceeds to North Carolina, Alabama, and Nashville before closing out July between Orlando; Duluth, Georgia, and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

NF opens August in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Glendale, Arizona. He hosts two nights in California between Anaheim on August 5th and San Francisco on August 6th, then continues north to Portland and Seattle. After a trip to Salt Lake City and Denver, the rapper embarks to Canada for stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and more at the end of August. In early September, he taps Toronto and Ottawa, then wraps the North American run in Laval, Canada on September 3rd.

The European leg begins in Milan on September 23rd, after which the rapper travels to Vienna, Munich, and more by the end of the month. He headlines’ L’Olympia in Paris on October 1st, then continues to Germany for shows in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin during the first week of the month. He plays in Brussels on October 8th, followed by UK stops in Manchester and Glasgow. NF will close the tour after performances in Dublin on October 12th, Cardiff on October 14th, and London on October 15th.

Who Is Opening for NF on Tour?

NF will be joined on nearly every date of the “HOPE TOUR” by rapper and former YBN member, Cordae. The pair recently linked up for the first time on the song “CAREFUL” from NF’s new album.

How Can I Get Tickets for NF’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to NF’s North American leg will be first available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale with early access registration ongoing through Sunday, April 2nd. The Verified Fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 5th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

General public tickets to both North American and European dates on the “HOPE TOUR” will go up for grabs on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are NF’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See NF’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

NF 2023 Tour Dates:

07/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/14 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

07/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

07/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

07/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/28 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

07/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

07/31 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/02 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

08/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

08/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/08 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre|

08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/23 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

09/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

09/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

10/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/08 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

10/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

10/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo