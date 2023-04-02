Menu
How to Get Tickets to NF’s 2023 Tour

The "HOPE" world tour launches in July

NF, photo by Jon Taylor Sweet
April 2, 2023

    Michigan rapper NF has given his fans plenty to look forward to with tickets to his 2023 global trek, called the “HOPE TOUR,” arriving just in time for his latest album of the same name (grab seats here). HOPE drops on April 7th behind the title-track single as well as the sure-fire, soon-to-be setlist staple, “MOTTO.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is NF’s Next Tour?

    The 47-date “HOPE TOUR” features two legs between North America and Europe starting this summer. The initial run launches in Columbus, Ohio on July 12th, then hits Minneapolis; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and more within the first week. After headlining stops to Newark’s Prudential Center and Boston’s Agganis Arena, NF rounds out his East Coast visit in Philadelphia and proceeds to North Carolina, Alabama, and Nashville before closing out July between Orlando; Duluth, Georgia, and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

    NF opens August in Tulsa, Oklahoma, followed by shows in Fort Worth, Texas and Glendale, Arizona. He hosts two nights in California between Anaheim on August 5th and San Francisco on August 6th, then continues north to Portland and Seattle. After a trip to Salt Lake City and Denver, the rapper embarks to Canada for stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and more at the end of August. In early September, he taps Toronto and Ottawa, then wraps the North American run in Laval, Canada on September 3rd.

    The European leg begins in Milan on September 23rd, after which the rapper travels to Vienna, Munich, and more by the end of the month. He headlines’ L’Olympia in Paris on October 1st, then continues to Germany for shows in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Berlin during the first week of the month. He plays in Brussels on October 8th, followed by UK stops in Manchester and Glasgow. NF will close the tour after performances in Dublin on October 12th, Cardiff on October 14th, and London on October 15th.

    Who Is Opening for NF on Tour?

    NF will be joined on nearly every date of the “HOPE TOUR” by rapper and former YBN member, Cordae. The pair recently linked up for the first time on the song “CAREFUL” from NF’s new album.

    How Can I Get Tickets for NF’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to NF’s North American leg will be first available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale with early access registration ongoing through Sunday, April 2nd. The Verified Fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 5th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

    General public tickets to both North American and European dates on the “HOPE TOUR” will go up for grabs on Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are NF’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See NF’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    NF 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    07/14 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    07/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    07/18 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
    07/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
    07/25 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
    07/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    07/28 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    07/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    07/31 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    08/02 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    08/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    08/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    08/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    08/08 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    08/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    08/12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    08/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    08/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre|
    08/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    09/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    09/23 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    09/24 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
    09/26 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    09/27 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    09/29 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
    09/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    10/01 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    10/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
    10/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
    10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
    10/08 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    10/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    10/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    10/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
    10/15 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

    NF tickets 2023 HOPE tour cordae dates poster artwork onsale presale

