How to Get Tickets to Pearl Jam’s 2023 Tour

Seats for the upcoming US trek will be specially listed at all-in pricing

Pearl Jam, photo by Danny Clinch
April 23, 2023 | 9:31pm ET

    If the 25th anniversary releases for Yield and Give Way weren’t clear enough indications, Pearl Jam are showing no signs of slowing down with a Fall 2023 US tour on the horizon, and tickets for their latest trek are to be distinctly listed at all-in pricing.

    Get seats here, and read on for all the dates and ticket details.

    What Is Pearl Jam’s Next Tour?

    Pearl Jam will launch their 2023 US run with back-to-back shows in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 31st and September 2nd. They’ll play Indianapolis on September 10th as well as two nights each in Chicago; Fort Worth, Texas; and Austin for the concluding performances on September 18th and 19th.

    Separately, Eddie Vedder will once again host and headline Dana Point, California’s Ohana Festival in late September. He shares the top bill with Foo Fighters and The Killers along with HAIM, The Chicks, The Pretenders, and more across the three-day event.

    Who Is Opening for Pearl Jam?

    No opener or supporting act has been announced for Pearl Jam’s latest US tour in 2023.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Pearl Jam’s 2023 Tour?

    There will no general public sale for tickets. Members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club have ongoing access via artist pre-sale, while fans can also register for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale until Tuesday, April 25th at 5:00 p.m PT. The Verified Fan sale follows on Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Notably, tickets for band’s US tour will be displayed at all-in pricing, meaning the price listed includes all fees involved in the transaction. In addition, they will be able to keep the majority of ticket prices low by designating 10% of each show’s inventory as “PJ Premium Seats,” or areas with preferred seating set at a market rate.

    Tickets will be non-transferrable in all cities except Chicago, where Illinois state law prohibits non-transferrable tickets.

    What Are Pearl Jam’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Pearl Jam’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Pearl Jam 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    09/15 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    09/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    09/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

