How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

The lineup for Power Trip Festival 2023 has landed with authority, and tickets to the inaugural Indio, California hard rock event are following quickly behind. The three-day frenzy boasts a loaded lineup led by Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool.

What Is Power Trip Festival?

As Goldenvoice’s latest large-scale live music endeavor following the likes of Coachella, Stagecoach, and Desert Trip, Power Trip Festival will take over Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club for three days, running from Friday, October 6th to Sunday, October 8th.

Who Is Headlining Power Trip Festival in 2023?

Power Trip’s lineup will be topped by Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool. Notably, the roster features a rare live performance by Osbourne, who previously canceled his 2023 tour and revealed he was approaching retirement. The festival will also host the first live set from AC/DC since 2016 in addition to their reunion with frontman Brian Johnson.

Who Else Is Playing at Power Trip Festival in 2023?

The lineup currently *only* consists of the announced six headlining showcases. The talent has been divided up with Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden kicking things off on Friday, October 6th; AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne keeping the show moving on Saturday, October 7th; and Metallica and Tool closing out on Sunday, October 8th.

You can find the entire lineup of artists and schedule on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Power Trip Festival?

Registration for Power Trip passes is ongoing via the festival’s website. Once its closed, tickets will go up for grabs on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Options for three-day passes start with basic GA ($599), but also include tiers for Reserved Floor Seats (starting at $799), The Pit ($1,599), and VIP ($2,999). Camping and hotel packages are available as well.

Power Trip Festival 2023 Lineup Poster

