Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour

Let's go, girls! The country-pop icon is going on a massive North American and UK tour next year

Advertisement
shania twain tour 2023 how to get tickets country pop live music news
Shania Twain, photo via Instagram
and Follow
April 28, 2023 | 12:14pm ET

    Shania Twain has announced the “Queen of Me Tour,” in support of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

    How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour”?

    You can still find tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” can be found via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Is Shania Twain’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” is a nearly 70-date run of shows in support of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name — her first LP six years. It kicks off on April 28th in Spokane, WA and makes stops across the US and Canada through the end of July, with further tour dates in the UK scheduled in September.

    Twain has added a second leg of dates taking place in the fall, including visits to cities like Toronto, Montreal, Louisville, Milwaukee, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Vancouver.

    Who Is Opening for Shania Twain?

    Joining Twain on the road is a rotating supporting cast of opening acts that include Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block.

    What Are Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Twain’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^
    04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
    05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^
    05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
    05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
    05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^
    05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^
    05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #
    05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #
    05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #
    05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #
    05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #
    05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #
    05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #
    05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
    05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #
    06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +
    06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +
    06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>
    06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
    06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~
    06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~
    06/15 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~
    06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~
    06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~
    06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^
    06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^
    06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &
    06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &
    06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &
    07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &
    07/03 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &
    07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
    07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
    07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
    07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +
    07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $
    07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $
    07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $
    07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $
    07/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $
    09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    09/16 – London, UK @ The O2
    09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham
    09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/13 – Thompson Boling Arena
    10/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
    10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    10/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    11/02 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    11/05 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
    11/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
    11/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Arena
    11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

    ^ = w/ Lindsay Ell
    # = w/ Hailey Whitters
    + = w/ Breland
    > = w/ Kelsea Ballerini
    ~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini
    & = w/ Priscilla Block
    $ = w/ Mickey Guyton

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ed Sheeran to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest

Ed Sheeran Announces Intimate Theater Tour Dates

April 28, 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Positive Charge new single tour dates 2023

The Gaslight Anthem Return with Comeback Single "Positive Charge": Stream

April 28, 2023

fuerza regida tickets 2023 tour

How to Get Tickets to Fuerza Regida's 2023 Tour

April 27, 2023

Karol G Tickets 2022 Tour $trip Strip Love dates

How to Get Tickets to Karol G's 2023 Tour Dates

April 27, 2023

chromeo fall 2023 north american tour dates tickets

Chromeo Announce Fall 2023 Tour

April 27, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

April 27, 2023

Blur to reunite in 2023

Blur Confirm First Tour in Eight Years

April 27, 2023

Karol G 2023 tour stadium tour dates tickets manana sera bonito

Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour

April 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter