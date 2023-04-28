How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour

Shania Twain has announced the “Queen of Me Tour,” in support of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me.

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour”?

You can still find tickets to Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” can be found via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Is Shania Twain’s Next Tour?

Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour” is a nearly 70-date run of shows in support of the singer’s upcoming sixth studio album of the same name — her first LP six years. It kicks off on April 28th in Spokane, WA and makes stops across the US and Canada through the end of July, with further tour dates in the UK scheduled in September.

Twain has added a second leg of dates taking place in the fall, including visits to cities like Toronto, Montreal, Louisville, Milwaukee, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Who Is Opening for Shania Twain?

Joining Twain on the road is a rotating supporting cast of opening acts that include Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Robyn Ottolini, and Priscilla Block.

What Are Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Twain’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/15 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07/03 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

07/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $

09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/16 – London, UK @ The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

10/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/13 – Thompson Boling Arena

10/16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

10/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

11/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/09 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

11/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Arena

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton