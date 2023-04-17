How to Get Tickets to Sting’s 2023 Tour

Sting has continued to extend his ongoing 2023 “My Songs World Tour” with tickets for even more North American dates going up for grabs well ahead of its launch this fall. For his latest live showcase, the former Police frontman will unleash cuts from his band’s repertoire as well as his own solo catalog with full-band backup.

Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

What Is Sting’s Next Tour?

Sting has already booked up his entire summer for a European excursion that hits several cities in Spain, Germany, France, and more through July. He’ll also return to the continent in late November from a brief jaunt across Germany and The Netherlands.

Following a handful of East Coast dates in early September, the North American leg to Sting’s 2023 “My Songs World Tour” officially kicks off in Toronto on September 5th. He’ll spend the next week between Boston; Wantagh, New York; and Hollywood, Florida before heading west via Atlanta and Austin to Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 20th and 21st. He’ll continue to Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver to close out the month, then opens October in Reno, Nevada.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” beneficiary will play three nights in California between Concord, San Diego, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, followed by shows in Phoenix on October 9th and Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The North American stretch for Sting’s “My Songs World Tour” wraps with two Texas performances in Irving on October 14th and The Woodlands on October 15th.

Who Is Opening for Sting?

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be supported on the new North American dates by none other than his son and Fiction Plane band leader, Joe Sumner.

How Can I Get Tickets for Sting’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Sting’s newly announced live dates will go up grabs via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL). General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Sting’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Sting’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Sting’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

Sting 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena

06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium

06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música

06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten

06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival

06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz

06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz

06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel

06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena

06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival

06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark

06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena

06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park

06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans

07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival

07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello

07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park

07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica

07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion

07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena

07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena

07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene

07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival

07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique

09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena

11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena