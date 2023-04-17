How to Get Tickets to Sting’s 2023 Tour

Sting has continued to extend his ongoing 2023 “My Songs World Tour” with tickets for even more North American dates going up for grabs well ahead of its launch this fall. For his latest live showcase, the former Police frontman will unleash cuts from his band’s repertoire as well as his own solo catalog with full-band backup.
Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.
What Is Sting’s Next Tour?
Sting has already booked up his entire summer for a European excursion that hits several cities in Spain, Germany, France, and more through July. He’ll also return to the continent in late November from a brief jaunt across Germany and The Netherlands.
Following a handful of East Coast dates in early September, the North American leg to Sting’s 2023 “My Songs World Tour” officially kicks off in Toronto on September 5th. He’ll spend the next week between Boston; Wantagh, New York; and Hollywood, Florida before heading west via Atlanta and Austin to Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 20th and 21st. He’ll continue to Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver to close out the month, then opens October in Reno, Nevada.
The “I’ll Be Missing You” beneficiary will play three nights in California between Concord, San Diego, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, followed by shows in Phoenix on October 9th and Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The North American stretch for Sting’s “My Songs World Tour” wraps with two Texas performances in Irving on October 14th and The Woodlands on October 15th.
Who Is Opening for Sting?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be supported on the new North American dates by none other than his son and Fiction Plane band leader, Joe Sumner.
How Can I Get Tickets for Sting’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets to Sting’s newly announced live dates will go up grabs via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL). General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Sting’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Sting’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Sting’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.
Sting 2023 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena
06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium
06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música
06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten
06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival
06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz
06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz
06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel
06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena
06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival
06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena
06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival
07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans
07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival
07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello
07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park
07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion
07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena
07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena
07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene
07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival
07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique
09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena