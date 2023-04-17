Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Sting’s 2023 Tour

The live outing includes dates in Europe and North America

Advertisement
Sting tickets 2023 my songs world tour the police onsale presale live
Sting, photo by Ben Kaye
April 17, 2023 | 3:23pm ET

    Sting has continued to extend his ongoing 2023 “My Songs World Tour” with tickets for even more North American dates going up for grabs well ahead of its launch this fall. For his latest live showcase, the former Police frontman will unleash cuts from his band’s repertoire as well as his own solo catalog with full-band backup.

    Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

    What Is Sting’s Next Tour?

    Sting has already booked up his entire summer for a European excursion that hits several cities in Spain, Germany, France, and more through July. He’ll also return to the continent in late November from a brief jaunt across Germany and The Netherlands.

    Related Video

    Following a handful of East Coast dates in early September, the North American leg to Sting’s 2023 “My Songs World Tour” officially kicks off in Toronto on September 5th. He’ll spend the next week between Boston; Wantagh, New York; and Hollywood, Florida before heading west via Atlanta and Austin to Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 20th and 21st. He’ll continue to Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver to close out the month, then opens October in Reno, Nevada.

    Advertisement

    The “I’ll Be Missing You” beneficiary will play three nights in California between Concord, San Diego, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, followed by shows in Phoenix on October 9th and Rogers, Arkansas on October 12th. The North American stretch for Sting’s “My Songs World Tour” wraps with two Texas performances in Irving on October 14th and The Woodlands on October 15th.

    Who Is Opening for Sting?

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be supported on the new North American dates by none other than his son and Fiction Plane band leader, Joe Sumner.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Sting’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Sting’s newly announced live dates will go up grabs via Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code VINYL). General public access follows on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    You can also browse for seats and deals to all of Sting’s upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Sting’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Sting’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to his upcoming concerts here.

    Sting 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena
    06/03 – South Tenerife, ES @ Adeje Football Stadium
    06/04 – Gran Canaria, ES @ Plaza de la Música
    06/06 – Bruchsaal, DE @ Schlossgarten
    06/08 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
    06/10 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Festival
    06/13 – Kassel, DE @ Friederichsplatz
    06/14 – Coburg, DE @ Schlossplatz
    06/16 – Halle, DE @ Peissnitzinsel
    06/17 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita Arena
    06/18 – Fontainebleu, FR @ FBLO Festival
    06/20 – Mönchengladbach, DE @ SparkassenPark
    06/22 – Lingen, DE @ Platz vor der Emsland Arena
    06/24 – Bedford, UK @ Bedford Park
    06/25 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/30 – Lytham, UK @ Lytham Festival
    07/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    07/04 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    07/06 – Orléans, FR @ L’Aréna d’Orléans
    07/07 – Argelès-sur-Mer, FR @ Les Deferlantes Festival
    07/09 – Herouville St Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
    07/11 – Mantua, IT @ Piazza Sordello
    07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stupinigi Sonik Park
    07/14 – Rome, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
    07/16 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion
    07/17 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
    07/19 – Pardubice, CZ @ Enteria Arena
    07/20 – Krakow, PO @ Tauron Arena
    07/22 – St. Julien en Genevois, FR @ Festival Guitare en Scene
    07/23 – Monte Carlo, MC @ Sporting Summer Festival
    07/25 – Orange, FR @ Theatre Antique
    09/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    09/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    09/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    09/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    09/23 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/01 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
    10/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
    10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/12 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    10/14 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    10/15 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    11/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
    11/27 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    11/28 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
    11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    12/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    12/07 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Tickets dates 2022

How to Get Tickets to "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour"

April 17, 2023

Jai Paul live in 2023

Jai Paul Announces New Shows in New York and London

April 17, 2023

Sting 2023 north american tour dates my songs world onsale presale code joe sumner live

Sting Unveils North American Dates for 2023 World Tour

April 17, 2023

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Announces US Tour with Yasiin Bey

April 17, 2023

BLACKPINK at Coachella

BLACKPINK Announce New US Stadium Shows

April 16, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Ted Nugent retiring

Adios Mofo: Ted Nugent Announces Farewell Tour

April 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Sting's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter