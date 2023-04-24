How to Get Tickets to U2’s Las Vegas Residency

U2 have finally landed the floating baby head that loomed over the Super Bowl with tickets dropping for their “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” Las Vegas residency. As the title suggests, the Irish band’s latest set will celebrate their 1991 LP Achtung Baby, while also ushering in the Strip’s new state-of-the-art performance venue MSG Sphere at The Venetian, as previewed in the tour’s announcement video.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again,” the group shared in a statement. “And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, Achtung Baby the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level.”

Get tickets here, and read on for all the dates and details.

What Is U2’s Next Tour?

Related Video

The “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” residency kicks off on Friday, September 29th, followed by performances on Saturday, September 30th; Thursday, October 5th; and Saturday, October 7th. The first stretch wraps on Sunday, October 8th.

Who Is Opening for U2?

There has been no information shared regarding potential openers or special guests, but U2’s lineup will see a notable change as drummer Larry Mullen Jr. sits out the initial set in order to recover from surgery. Instead, Bram van den Berg of the Dutch band Krezip will cover the kit for the Irish quartet.

How Can I Get Tickets for U2’s 2023 Tour?

Registration for U2 tickets is ongoing via Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale and the band’s website until Wednesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Verified Fan pre-sale opens on Thursday, April 27th, and a general on-sale will follow (should tickets remain) on Friday, April 28th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Once tickets go up for grabs, you can also browse for seats and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are U2’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See U2’s full list of live dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

U2 2023 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere