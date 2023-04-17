Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Story Behind Howard Jones’ Synth-Driven New Wave Classic “New Song”

The UK songwriter tells the story of how he ruffled feathers in the industry with his debut single

Advertisement
howard jones new song story behind the song podcast
The Story Behind the Song: Howard Jones’ “New Song,” Howard Jones, photo by Simon Fowler
Consequence Staff
April 17, 2023 | 10:17am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | YouTube | RSS

    In this episode of The Story Behind the Song, UK-based singer-songwriter Howard Jones reveals how he broke all the rules when he arrived as a one-man band and topped the charts with “New Song.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As Jones’ debut single, “New Song” is a synth-pop masterpiece, peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles charts. It’s instantly memorable melody lines, bouncy production, and care-free energy have led it to become and enduring document of the early ’80s music scene.

    But the tune wasn’t always thought of so positively. Literally singing, “I don’t wanna be hip and cool/ I don’t wanna play by the rules,” Jones’ use of drum machines and synthesizers ruffled so many feathers in the industry that the musicians union tried to ban him. Little did they know, Jones had stumbled across a sound that would define the decade.

    In his interview with SBTS host Peter Csathy, Jones recounts being influenced by David Bowie, that epic Live Aid concert in 1985, his thoughts about AI songwriting, and his 40th-anniversary tour (grab tickets here) kicking off later this year.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Howard Jones chat about “New Song” and more in the episode above. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to TSBTS wherever you get podcasts for updates on all our new episodes.

    You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series, and check out host Peter Csathy on Twitter @pcsathy and at Creative Media.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

toto africa story behind the song podcast header interview

The Story Behind Toto's Iconic, Instantly Recognizable "Africa"

March 20, 2023

devo whip it the story behind the song podcast yt

The Story Behind Devo's Seminal Synth-Rock Single "Whip It"

February 22, 2023

a flock seagulls i ran so far away the story behind the song 2

The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls' New Wave Classic "I Ran (So Far Away)"

January 16, 2023

story behind the song nirvana smells like teen spirit butch vig podcast

The Story Behind Nirvana's Era-Defining Anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit" as Told by Producer Butch Vig

December 19, 2022

story behind the song billy idol white wedding

The Story Behind Billy Idol's Post-Punk Classic "White Wedding"

November 21, 2022

The Story Behind Danny Elfman and Oingo Boingo's Halloween Classic "Dead Man's Party"

October 31, 2022

don't fear the reaper blue oyster cult story behind the song podcast

The Story Behind Blue Öyster Cult's "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," Cowbell's Crowning Achievement

October 17, 2022

the story behind the song metric help i'm alive

The Story Behind Metric's Breakout Hit "Help I'm Alive"

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Story Behind Howard Jones' Synth-Driven New Wave Classic "New Song"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter