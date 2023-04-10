Ian Bairnson, Alan Parsons and Kate Bush Guitarist, Dead at 69

Ian Bairnson, the Scottish guitarist best known for his work with The Alan Parsons Project, has died after a “long battle with dementia.” He was 69.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that I let you know that my loving husband Ian Bairnson has passed away on Friday 7 April,” Bairnson’s wife Leila shared in a statement (via The Guardian). “Ian was the sweetest, kindest, loving husband I could ever have wished for and I take comfort that he is resting now up there in his very own piece of ‘Blue Blue Sky’. Although Ian has left us, his musical legacy stays with us and will continue to delight and brighten our lives, as it did his, forever.”

Her statement went on: “I would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Frimley Park hospital, the managers and carers at Lynwood care home and our families and close friends for the love and support they have provided us during these challenging years of Ian’s long battle with dementia.”

Bairnson was born on August 3rd, 1953, in Lerwick, Shetland, Scotland, and learned guitar as a child. In 1973, he joined the band Pilot with David Paton and Billy Lyall, and the group eventually scored a worldwide hit with “Magic” in 1974. Pilot’s first album was produced by Alan Parsons, who recruited Bairnson for his own group The Alan Parsons Project shortly thereafter.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my good friend and musical icon, Ian Bairnson,” Parsons wrote in his own statement. “I have always considered Ian a musical genius. It was a great pleasure to have him participate on every album by The Alan Parsons Project and several other albums under my name since. He has played with many other talented artists as well throughout his incredible career.”

Bairnson also worked consistently with Kate Bush on a number of her early albums — The Kick Inside, Lionheart, Never for Ever, and The Dreaming — notably performing the guitar solo heard on her 1978 debut single “Wuthering Heights.” His session work also included performances on albums by Jon Anderson of Yes, Joe Cocker, and Mick Fleetwood, and he performed on tour with artists including Sting, Eric Clapton, and more.