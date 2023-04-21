Menu
Iggy Pop Kicks Off Spring US Tour, Covers “Walk on the Wild Side” with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith: Watch

The godfather of punk showcased a couple of new songs, a few solo favorites, and several Stooges classics

Iggy Pop kicks off tour with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith
Iggy Pop with Duff McKagan and Chad Smith, via YouTube
April 21, 2023 | 12:33pm ET

    The legendary Iggy Pop, who turns 76 today (April 21st), kicked off his spring West Coast US tour at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night (April 20th).

    His all-star backing band for this run includes bassist Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist/producer Andrew Watt, and guitarist Jamie Hince (The Kills).

    The godfather of punk is out in support of his new album, Every Loser, which was produced by Watt and features McKagan and Smith on several tracks. The brief outing continues through an April 29th show in Las Vegas, with tickets available here.

    The 12-song set for the tour kickoff included a cover of “Walk on the Wild Side.” While the rendition of the Lou Reed classic slowed things down considerably, Iggy and company rocked it out on solo favorites like “The Passenger” and “Lust for Life,” alongside Every Loser songs “Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny.”

    The shirtless singer also represented his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Stooges with a handful of iconic songs, including “Raw Power,” “Search and Destroy,” and the set-closer “I Wanna Be Your Dog.”

    Check out video footage and the setlist from the kickoff show below, and pick up tickets to Iggy Pop’s upcoming tour dates here.

    Setlist:
    Frenzy
    Strung Out Johnny
    Raw Power (The Stooges)
    T.V. Eye (The Stooges)
    Loose (The Stooges)
    The Passenger
    Lust for Life
    Gimme Danger (The Stooges)
    Nightclubbing
    Search and Destroy (The Stooges)
    Encore:
    Walk on the Wild Side (Lou Reed cover)
    I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges)

