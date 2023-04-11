Menu
In This Moment and Motionless in White Announce 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour

"The Dark Horizon Tour" will also feature Fit for a King and From Ashes to New

In This Moment Motionless in White 2023 tour
In This Moment (photo by Amy Harris) and Motionless in White (photo by Raymond Ahner)
April 11, 2023 | 2:16pm ET

    In This Moment and Motionless in White are joining forces for a co-headlining tour that’ll take the bands throughout the United States this summer. Fit for a King and From Ashes to New will serve as support on the trek.

    The 30-date outing, dubbed “The Dark Horizon Tour,” will set off July 8 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through an August 19th date in Albany, New York. In This Moment and Motionless in White will alternate closing out the show in different cities.

    Artist pre-sales have already begun, with a Live Nation pre-sale using the code VINYL via Ticketmaster starting at various times throughout this week depending on the venue. General sales begin Friday (April 14th) for all shows. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “The time has come once again for us to reunite with our sister and brothers in In This Moment for this epic summer co-headlining tour, featuring our friends For for a King and From Ashes to New,” Motionless in White said in an Instagram post announcing the tour.

    Motionless in White and Fit For a King are touring in support of their latest albums, 2022’s Scoring the End of the World and The Hell We Create, respectively. From Ashes to New are gearing up to release a new album called Blackout, out this July. Meanwhile, In This Moment are still touring on their latest full-length album, 2020’s Mother. They’re currently in the studio, working on the album’s follow-up.

    View the full list of dates for In This Moment and Motionless in White’s “Dark Horizon Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

    In This Moment, Motionless in White, Fit for a King, From Ashes to New 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
    07/11 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
    07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rockfest *
    07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *
    07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
    07/17 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    07/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    07/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
    07/21 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
    07/22 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
    07/23 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company
    07/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    07/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles
    07/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park
    07/30 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
    08/01 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
    08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    08/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater
    08/05 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
    08/06 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
    08/09 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
    08/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena
    08/12 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
    08/13 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena
    08/15 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
    08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center
    08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    08/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

    * = festival date, In This Moment only

    Motionless in White and In This Moment Tour Poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

