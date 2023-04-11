In This Moment and Motionless in White Announce 2023 Co-Headlining US Tour

In This Moment and Motionless in White are joining forces for a co-headlining tour that’ll take the bands throughout the United States this summer. Fit for a King and From Ashes to New will serve as support on the trek.

The 30-date outing, dubbed “The Dark Horizon Tour,” will set off July 8 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through an August 19th date in Albany, New York. In This Moment and Motionless in White will alternate closing out the show in different cities.

Artist pre-sales have already begun, with a Live Nation pre-sale using the code VINYL via Ticketmaster starting at various times throughout this week depending on the venue. General sales begin Friday (April 14th) for all shows. Fans can also check for deals and tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“The time has come once again for us to reunite with our sister and brothers in In This Moment for this epic summer co-headlining tour, featuring our friends For for a King and From Ashes to New,” Motionless in White said in an Instagram post announcing the tour.

Motionless in White and Fit For a King are touring in support of their latest albums, 2022’s Scoring the End of the World and The Hell We Create, respectively. From Ashes to New are gearing up to release a new album called Blackout, out this July. Meanwhile, In This Moment are still touring on their latest full-length album, 2020’s Mother. They’re currently in the studio, working on the album’s follow-up.

View the full list of dates for In This Moment and Motionless in White’s “Dark Horizon Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

In This Moment, Motionless in White, Fit for a King, From Ashes to New 2023 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

07/11 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

07/13 – Cadott, WI @ Rockfest *

07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival *

07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/17 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

07/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

07/21 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

07/22 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

07/23 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company

07/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

07/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles

07/29 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

07/30 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

08/01 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

08/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

08/04 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

08/05 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

08/06 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/08 – Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

08/09 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

08/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena

08/12 – Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

08/13 – Corbin, KY @ Corbin Arena

08/15 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

08/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

* = festival date, In This Moment only