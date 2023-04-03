Menu
Incubus Announce 2023 Summer Tour

With support from Badflower and Paris Jackson

Incubus announce 2023 tour
Incubus, photo by Raymond Ahner
April 3, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Incubus will return to the road this summer for a 29-date US tour.

    The trek kicks off on July 21st in Eugene, Oregon, with further stops scheduled in cities like Spokane, Indianapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Asbury Park, El Paso, and Oklahoma City. Joining Incubus on the road will be Badflower and Paris Jackson. Following the summer jaunt, Incubus will play an October 6th headlining gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles with Action Bronson and Paris Jackson.

    Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, April 6th (use access code VINYL), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, April 7th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Last year, Heavy Consequence spoke to frontman Brandon Boyd about the prospect of new Incubus music and the band’s place in the rock music scene. Incubus released their last full-length album in 2017 with 8, although they did issue the EP Trust Fall (Side B) in 2020.

    Incubus 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/11 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
    05/12 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
    05/18 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/23 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
    05/24 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
    05/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP)
    05/27 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Pointfest
    06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    06/02 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark Hamburg
    06/15 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/20 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
    06/21 – Brussels, BE @ Royal Circus (Cirque Royal/Koninklijk Circus)
    06/23 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    06/24 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
    07/21 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater *^
    07/22 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion *^
    07/23 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *^
    07/25 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *^*^
    07/26 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater *^
    07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *^
    07/29 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre *^
    07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *^
    08/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^
    08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *^
    08/05 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *
    08/06 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort *
    08/08 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage *^
    08/09 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^
    08/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City *
    08/12 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course *^
    08/13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *^
    08/15 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center *^
    08/16 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *^
    08/18 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater *^
    08/19 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *^
    08/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *^
    08/22 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum *^
    08/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena *^
    08/25 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center *^
    08/26 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater *^
    08/27 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Weidner Field *^
    08/29 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park *^
    10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +^

    * = w/ Badflower
    ^ = w/ Paris Jackson
    + = w/ Action Bronson

Artists

Incubus Announce 2023 Summer Tour

