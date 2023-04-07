Harrison Ford Gets Pulled Back from Retirement in Indiana Jones 5 Trailer: Watch

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones is on the verge of retirement in the official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 (officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), but the swashbuckling archaeologist gets drawn back in when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) stops by with the ultimate tease: the one artifact that got away. Check out the clip, first revealed during London’s Star Wars Celebration, below.

When Indy hears she has a lead on the “dial that could change the course of history,” he’s forced to change course because he’s been looking for the mystical object “all my life.” As it turns out, Jones first came across it on a train with Nazi member Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) during World War II. Despite the fact that it made her own father go crazy, Helena will stop at nothing to chase it down — which includes double-crossing Indy himself.

One of the highlights of the trailer is when Indy hops on a horse and manages to outrun a freaking subway train while escaping one of Voller’s cronies in 1969 New York City. Eventually, Indy, Voller, and Helena come face-to-face, and Voller reveals he wants to correct Hitler’s mistakes.

Dial of Destiny centers around the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. As screenwriter Jez Butterworth previously explained, “The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis. How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose.”

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), the film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters on June 30th.