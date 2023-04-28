Indigo De Souza Breaks Down New Album All of This Will End Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is our recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through each song on their latest release. Today, Indigo De Souza takes us through her new album, All of This Will End.

Indie rocker Indigo De Souza has released her latest project, All of This Will End. Her third LP, the record finds the songwriter grappling with each aspect of herself and her sound, clawing her way to find optimism and security.

“I remember having a lot of anxiety during the day, navigating the newly awkward and uncertain experience of doing anything mid-world freakout. I was in an emotional state that felt like a cross between delirious joy and a real, tired hopelessness,” she tells Consequence of the writing experience. “When the neighborhood was asleep, and all the lawn mowers stopped, I felt free to make anything and sing anything I wanted. It was my first time ever living alone. It brought me a lot closer to myself.”

Some songs on All of This Will End reflect that tired hopelessness, sometimes even mining frustration and angst out of such feelings, like the ferocious single “You Can Be Mean.” Others, however, are the sound of the singer centering herself, reminding us of the power of lived experience.

All of This Will End has a lifetime of emotions packed into its 11 tracks, and the sound follows. With a raw, soul-baring mix of indie folk, garage rock, and indie pop, the record is able to find cohesion in its kaleidoscopic approach to the human experience.

Listen to Indigo De Souza’s All of This Will End below, followed by her Track by Track breakdown.

