Iron Maiden Announce 2023 Canada Shows Leading Up to Power Trip Performance

The UK metal legends will bring their "Future Past Tour" to the Great White North

Iron Maiden canada shows
Iron Maiden, photo by Johnny Perilla
April 21, 2023 | 3:35pm ET

    Iron Maiden will be bringing their “Future Past Tour” to the Great White North for three shows this fall.

    Previously, the “Future Past Tour” was only scheduled to hit the the UK and Europe this year, but with Maiden playing the massive Power Trip festival in Indio, California, in October, the metal legends have just added three Canadian dates to their itinerary.

    Maiden will play Calgary on September 28th, Edmonton on September 30th, and Vancouver on October 2nd. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, April 27th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General sales start on Friday, April 28th. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “The Future Past Tour” will find Maiden focusing on their classic 1986 album Somewhere in Time, as well as their latest full-length, Senjutsu, along with select favorites from other albums.

    iron maiden albums ranked worst to best
     Editor's Pick
    A Definitive Ranking of Every Iron Maiden Album

    The recently announced Power Trip festival is a new three-day concert event from the producers of Coachella. The unprecedented lineup boasts Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses on October 6th; AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne on October 7th; and Metallica and Tool on October 8th. Tickets for Power Trip are available here.

    See Iron Maiden’s updated list of 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Iron Maiden’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Ljubljana, SI @ Arena Stozice *
    05/30 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *
    05/31 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *
    06/03 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena **
    06/04 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena *
    06/07 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen *
    06/09 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival *
    06/11 – Leipzig, DE @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena *
    06/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *
    06/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *
    06/17 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *
    06/21 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena *
    06/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena **
    06/26 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro **
    06/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena **
    06/30 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena **
    07/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena **
    07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena **
    07/07 – London, UK @ O2 Arena **
    07/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena *
    07/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *
    07/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *
    07/15 – Milan, IT @ The Return Of The Gods Festival
    07/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi *
    07/20 – Murcia, ES @ Estadio Enrique Roca *
    07/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Bizkaia Arena BEC *
    07/25 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *
    07/26 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle **
    07/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *
    07/31 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *
    08/01 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle **
    08/02-08/05 – Wacken Open Air Festival, DE
    09/28 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/06 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival

    * = w/ The Raven Age
    ** = w/ Lord of the Lost

    Photo Gallery – Live shots of Iron Maiden and the other bands participating in the Power Trip concert event (click to expand and scroll through):

