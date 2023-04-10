Multi-City “Is For Lovers Festival” to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More

Hawthorne Heights have announced details of their multi-city “Is For Lovers Festival,” with the 2023 edition expanding to eight locations. Along for the ride in select cities will be Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Thrice, and more.

Last year, Hawthorne Heights brought the “Is For Lovers Festival” to three cities. This time around, the fest will make stops in Honolulu, HI; Lake Tahoe, NV; Greenwood Village, CO; Manteo, NC; Council Bluffs, IA; Cincinnati, OH; Pelham, TN; and Mansfield, MA.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the festival’s website.

So far, the lineups have been revealed for five of the eight locations. Among the other acts making appearances at the various stops include The Story So Far, Bayside, Underoath, Thursday, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Silverstein, Mayday Parade, State Champs, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, KennyHoopla, and more. The Council Bluffs edition will be a two-day event, while the others will be one-day fests.

“In year one, we got to go to a few of our favorite cities, with bands that are our friends, and some bands that we simply love,” stated Hawthorne Heights’ vocalist JT Woodruff, who also serves as co-curator of the festival. “We want to give fans an inclusionary place to go that features a wide variety of bands from all walks of life, and we want to do it with a smile on our face, because we have chosen to work with people who we love and respect.”

He added, “The most important part for us is to make sure that the fan experience is equal to the band experience. We just want everyone to have fun, and have an easy day together.”

See the dates and announced lineups for the “Is For Lovers Festival” below.

“Is For Lovers Festival” Dates:

04/29 – Honolulu, HI @ Wet n’ Wild Water Park (Hawaii Is For Lovers)

06/24 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Outdoor Arena at Harveys (Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers

07/22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Colorado Is For Lovers)

07/29 – Manteo, NC @ Roanoke Island Festival Park (OBX Is For Lovers)

08/19-20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs (Iowa Is For Lovers)

09/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre (Ohio Is For Lovers)

09/10 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns (Tennessee Is For Lovers)

09/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (Massachusetts Is For Lovers)

“Hawaii Is For Lovers”: Bayside, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Emery

“OBX Is For Lovers”: Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, and Frontside.

“Iowa Is For Lovers”: The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, and Proper.

“Ohio Is For Lovers”: Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Nox Novacula, Knavery, Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, and Lost Henry.

“Tennessee Is For Lovers”: Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, and a special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave.

