It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Sets Premiere Date for Its “Sweetest Season Yet”

Already the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is extending its record-breaking streak with the premiere of its 16th season on Wednesday, June 7th.

The first two episodes of It’s Always Sunny Season 16 air on FXX beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. They’ll then be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, June 8th.

A press release for promises It’s Always Sunny’s “sweetest season yet” — it is Season 16, after all. Riffing off current headliners involving inflation, US-Russian relations, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products, the new season will see the gang “yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Case in point: “This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 returns longtime cast members Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glen Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank).

Revisit our review of It’s Always Sunny’s 15th season here. Also consider subscribing to our weekly newsletter, Stream On, where we offer movie and TV recommendations.