Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Sets Premiere Date for Its “Sweetest Season Yet”

Season 16 of the FXX comedy premieres on June 7th

Advertisement
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, photo via FX
April 27, 2023 | 1:17pm ET

    Already the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is extending its record-breaking streak with the premiere of its 16th season on Wednesday, June 7th.

    The first two episodes of It’s Always Sunny Season 16 air on FXX beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. They’ll then be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, June 8th.

    A press release for promises It’s Always Sunny’s “sweetest season yet” — it is Season 16, after all. Riffing off current headliners involving inflation, US-Russian relations, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products, the new season will see the gang “yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Case in point: “This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they’re navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.”

    It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 returns longtime cast members Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glen Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank).

    Revisit our review of It’s Always Sunny’s 15th season here. Also consider subscribing to our weekly newsletter, Stream On, where we offer movie and TV recommendations.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Van Halen classic lineup reunion

Eddie Van Halen Was Planning to Bring Back Michael Anthony for Van Halen Farewell Tour

April 27, 2023

Rihanna to star in Smurfs movie

Rihanna Playing Smurfette in New Smurfs Movie

April 27, 2023

suga agust d

SUGA of BTS Kicks Off "Agust D Tour" in New York: Video + Setlist

April 27, 2023

U2, photo by Helena Christensen

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

April 27, 2023

miguel give it to me new song stream

Miguel Shares New Song "Give It to Me": Stream

April 27, 2023

weezer rivers cuomo musical fans help tweet twitter alternative rock music news

Rivers Cuomo Wants Fans to Help Him Write a New Weezer Musical

April 27, 2023

kool keith black elvis 2 new album artwork tracklist title track stream

Kool Keith Announces New Album Black Elvis 2, Shares Title Track: Stream

April 27, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Unveil Lead Single: Stream

April 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Sets Premiere Date for Its "Sweetest Season Yet"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter