Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jack Black’s Super Mario Bros. Ballad “Peaches” Enters Billboard Hot 100

An impassioned dedication to the princess of Mushroom Kingdom

Advertisement
jack black peaches first solo hit billboard hot 100
Jack Black’s “Peaches” video (via YouTube)
Follow
April 19, 2023 | 12:39pm ET

    Earlier this month, we predicted that Jack Black’s piano ballad “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie could be a dark horse for Song of the Summer, and now, it’s become his first solo hit.

    As reported by Billboard, the impassioned dedication to Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) from Black’s character Bowser debuted at No. 83 on the Hot 100 chart with 5.8 million US streams and 6,000 downloads in its first week. As of publishing, its music video — directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett — has racked up 17 million views. Watch the clip below.

    “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack,” Super Mario Bros. co-director Aaron Horvath said in a statement (via Insider). “A couple [of] days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in 2006, Black scored a Hot 100 hit as part of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D when “The Pick of Destiny” debuted and peaked at No. 78. Formed with Kyle Gass, the group has landed four albums on the Billboard 200. Tenacious D will resume their world tour next month; grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to top the box office by raking in $92 million domestically during this past weekend alone. Thus far, it has grossed more than $700 million worldwide after surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the biggest opening weekend by a video game adaptation.

    The inevitable sequel hasn’t been announced yet, but Black has already shared that he would like Pedro Pascal to play Wario in the second installment.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Life of Agony Sick of It All 2023 tour

Life of Agony and Sick of It All Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

April 19, 2023

astro moonbin k-pop star dead obituary

Moonbin, Member of K-pop Group ASTRO, Dead at 25

April 19, 2023

Spiritbox new song The Void

Spiritbox Unleash New Single "The Void": Stream

April 19, 2023

Suki Waterhouse Daisy Jones & The Six podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Suki Waterhouse on the Possibility of a Daisy Jones & The Six Tour, Season 2

April 19, 2023

man on man showgirls

Man on Man (Faith No More's Roddy Bottum) Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "Showgirls": Stream

April 19, 2023

arlo parks new song blades stream

Arlo Parks Shares Groovy New Song "Blades": Stream

April 19, 2023

poison ruin cosign interview harvest artist of the month

CoSign: Poison Ruïn Harvest Blood-Pumping Sounds and New Political Messaging from a Classic Punk Framework

April 19, 2023

Kid Koala The Spark Parade podcast

Kid Koala on How Peter Jackson's Dead Alive Made His Brain Grow "New Synapses": The Spark Parade

April 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack Black's Super Mario Bros. Ballad "Peaches" Enters Billboard Hot 100

Menu Shop Search Newsletter