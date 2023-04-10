Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jack Black’s Super Marios Bros. Ballad “Peaches” Could Be the Song of the Summer

An impassioned ballad about the unrequited love between an anthropomorphic turtle and the princess of Mushroom Kingdom

Advertisement
Jack Black Super Mario Peaches
Jack Black in video for “Peaches,” photo via YouTube
April 9, 2023 | 9:40pm ET

    An impassioned ballad about the unrequited love between an anthropomorphic turtle and the princess of Mushroom Kingdom is shaping up to be a dark horse for Song of the Summer.

    With The Super Marios Bros. Movie crushing it at the box office, Jack Black’s “Peaches” has emerged as an unexpected viral sensation. Sung by his character Bowser about Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, the piano ballad currently sits in the top 10 of the iTunes streaming charts, while its accompanying video was the fourth most viewed clip on YouTube Music this weekend.

    The video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, stars Black dressed in a Bowser-inspired outfit, playing a peach-colored Ludwig piano and dancing inside of a mushroom hut. Watch the video along with a behind-the-scenes clip below.

    “Bowser plays an incredible piano ballad that extols his love for Princess Peach,” Super Mario Bros. co-director Aaron Horvath said (via Insider). “As we were trying to get the point across of Bowser’s feelings for Peach, it seemed more fun, funny and sweet if we had [Black] sing a song about it.”

    “Jack Black is an incredible singer and musician, so we spent a night writing the song and sent the demo to Jack,” Horvath added. “A couple days later, Jack sent us back a finished track. He had added his own twist on it and his pianist played an original music track for it. We were blown away.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In its opening weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie brought in a massive sum of $377 million at the global box office, including a domestic haul of $204.6 million. Those numbers made for the biggest opening of 2023 to date, and set a new record for a movie based on a video game.

    Read our review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie here.

Latest Stories

timothée chalamet bob dylan biopic singing

Timothée Chalamet to Do His Own Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

April 7, 2023

cocaine bear streaming peacock

Cocaine Bear to Blow Its Way onto Peacock

April 7, 2023

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (Paramount), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney), The Wizard of Oz (MGM), The Sandlot (20th Century Fox)

The 10 Most Timeless Children's Films

April 7, 2023

indiana jones 5 dial of destiny official trailer harrison ford phoebe waller-bridge mads mikkelsen

Harrison Ford Gets Pulled Back from Retirement in Indiana Jones 5 Trailer: Watch

April 7, 2023

new star wars films movies trilogy three daisy ridley rey Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold star wars celebration

Three New Star Wars Movies Announced, Including the Return of Daisy Ridley's Rey

April 7, 2023

moonage daydream hbo release date david bowie documentary classic rock music film news

HBO Sets Release Date for David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream

April 6, 2023

john leguizamo mario inclusion movie film actor quote news

John Leguizamo Is Still Boycotting The Super Mario Bros. Movie: "They Messed Up the Inclusion"

April 6, 2023

lance reddick cause of death heart disease

Lance Reddick's Lawyer Challenges Cause of Death Report as "Wholly Inconsistent with His Lifestyle" [UPDATED]

April 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack Black's Super Marios Bros. Ballad "Peaches" Could Be the Song of the Summer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter