Jack Harlow Calls Himself “The Hardest White Boy” Since Eminem on New Song “They Don’t Love It”: Stream

After previously saying Eminem is an "icon"

Jack Harlow (photo by Urban Wyatt) and Eminem in 8 Mile (Universal Pictures)
April 28, 2023 | 2:44pm ET

    Between (allegedly) dating Dua Lipa and starring in an upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake, rapper Jack Harlow’s glow-up is real. Feeling pretty confident about himself, the Louisville native claims he’s “the hardest white boy” on the mic since Eminem on his new song, “They Don’t Love It.”

    Rapping over a soulful beat from Hollywood Cole, Harlow spits, “Ya boy’s strivin’ to be the most dominant ever/ The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters/ And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to your head right then.”

    Of course, the second line is a reference to Em’s classic “Lose Yourself,” when he famously raps, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

    It’s worth noting that Harlow previously told Pitchfork that he thought Eminem is “catching a lot of slander from the new generation” and added that he considers the Detroit rapper an “icon.” Harlow also recalled watching 8 Mile while he was growing up, so the reference is likely more of a tribute than anything else. In 2021, he collaborated with Em on the latter’s “Killer (Remix).”

    “They Don’t Love It” appears on Harlow’s new project, Jackman, which he dropped on April 28th after announcing it two days before. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Come Home the Kids Miss You.

