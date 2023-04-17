Menu
Jai Paul Announces New Shows in New York and London

On the heels of his live debut at Coachella

Jai Paul live in 2023
Jai Paul, photo by Deanie Chen
April 17, 2023 | 11:25am ET

    After making his live debut at Coachella, Jai Paul has confirmed new tour dates in New York and London.

    On April 25th and 26th, Paul will play shows at the Knockdown Center in Queens and Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn. Come May, he’ll stage a pair of hometown performances at London’s HERE @ Outernet.

    In order to purchase tickets, fans must first sign up via a ballot on Paul’s website from now through Wednesday, April 19th for the NYC shows and through Wednesday, May 3rd for the London shows. Ballot winners will be notified by email and ticket purchases will be limited to two per person.

    Related Video

    Paul broke onto the scene in 2010 with “BTSTU,” a song uploaded to Myspace that quickly caught the attention of Drake and Beyoncé despite his anonymity. Two years later, he released “Jasmine,” another track that captivated 2010s music blogs and DIY fans alike. In 2013, however, an album of unfinished songs was leaked online, devastating Paul and sending him even further into hiding. He finally released the songs on his own terms in 2019, and the album is now set to receive a vinyl pressing for the first time.

    At Coachella, Paul played an 11-song set with by a full live band featuring his brother A.K. Paul (guitar), Fabiana Palladino (keyboards and backing vocals), Rocco Palladino (bass), and Isaac Kizito (drums).

    Jai Paul 2023 Tour Dates:

    04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
    04/25 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
    04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/09 – London, UK @ Here at Outernet
    05/10 – London, UK @ Here at Outernet

