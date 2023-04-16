Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jai Paul Gives First Live Performance at Coachella: Video + Setlist

The notoriously reclusive artist makes his live debut

Advertisement
Jai Paul Coachella
Jai Paul at Coachella, photo via reddit
April 16, 2023 | 12:19am ET

    The elusive artist Jai Paul came out of hiding this weekend to give his first-ever live performance — at Coachella, no less.

    His setlist included songs like “Higher Res,” “He,” “Crush, “BTSTU,” “Jasmine,” “Str8 Outta Mumbai, “Do You Love Her Now,” and All Night.”

    Paul thanked fans on Reddit ahead of his historic Coachella performance. “Just wanted to acknowledge the real heads over here and let u lot know how much I appreciate you lot sticking it out with me for all this time,” he wrote. “Hopefully it’s all gonna be worth it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Paul broke out in 2010 with “BTSTU,” a song uploaded to Myspace that quickly caught the attention of Drake and Beyoncé despite his anonymity. Two years later, he released “Jasmine,” another track that captivated 2010s music blogs and DIY fans alike. In 2013, however, an album of unfinished songs was leaked online, devastating Paul and sending him even further into hiding. He finally released the songs on his own terms in 2019, and the album is now set to receive a vinyl pressing.

    You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

New Jersey Announces Bruce Springsteen Day

April 15, 2023

JAY-Z Warhol Basquiat exhibition first show in four years

JAY-Z Plays First Show in Four Years at Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition

April 15, 2023

the weeknd coachella 2023 metro boomin video setlist

The Weeknd Crashes Metro Boomin's Coachella Set: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

blondie coachella setlist and video watch

Blondie Dazzles Coachella with Help from Nile Rodgers: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

disturbed divisive podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Disturbed’s David Draiman on Divorce, Down with the Sickness, and Dueting with Heart’s Ann Wilson

April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny on Coachella

Bad Bunny Makes History at Coachella: Video + Setlist

April 15, 2023

Blink-182 at Coachella

Blink-182 Reunite at Coachella: Video + Setlist

April 14, 2023

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

King Charles Forced to Book American Artists for Coronation Concert

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jai Paul Gives First Live Performance at Coachella: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter