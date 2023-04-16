The elusive artist Jai Paul came out of hiding this weekend to give his first-ever live performance — at Coachella, no less.

His setlist included songs like “Higher Res,” “He,” “Crush, “BTSTU,” “Jasmine,” “Str8 Outta Mumbai, “Do You Love Her Now,” and All Night.”

Paul thanked fans on Reddit ahead of his historic Coachella performance. “Just wanted to acknowledge the real heads over here and let u lot know how much I appreciate you lot sticking it out with me for all this time,” he wrote. “Hopefully it’s all gonna be worth it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Paul broke out in 2010 with “BTSTU,” a song uploaded to Myspace that quickly caught the attention of Drake and Beyoncé despite his anonymity. Two years later, he released “Jasmine,” another track that captivated 2010s music blogs and DIY fans alike. In 2013, however, an album of unfinished songs was leaked online, devastating Paul and sending him even further into hiding. He finally released the songs on his own terms in 2019, and the album is now set to receive a vinyl pressing.

You can find all of our Coachella 2023 coverage here.

jai paul

coachella

first ever performance pic.twitter.com/y1vFCS055T — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 16, 2023

Jai Paul performing Genevieve at Coachella pic.twitter.com/6H06DajpsV — penny blueberry (@penny_blueberry) April 16, 2023

seeing jai paul live at coachella is truly unbelievable pic.twitter.com/foyDwFhZbg — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 16, 2023