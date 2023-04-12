Menu
Jai Paul’s Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Release

Ahead of the enigmatic London producer's first-ever live show at Coachella

Jai Paul leak 04-13 bait ones album vinyl release
Jai Paul, photo by Timothy Saccenti
April 12, 2023 | 5:19pm ET

    Back in 2013, a collection of enigmatic London producer Jai Paul’s unfinished demos was leaked on Bandcamp under the guise of being his debut album. Following its 2019 digital-only release as Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones), XL Recordings has announced the project is coming to vinyl for the first time on Thursday, April 13th.

    The vinyl release marks the 10th anniversary of the leak, and 3,000 copies will be available via Paul’s official website beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

    Paul is gearing up for his first-ever live show at this year’s Coachella. On Tuesday, he shared a note on Reddit about preparing for the performance. “I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it,” he wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it.”

    The English artist first broke out in the early 2010s with his tracks “BTSTU” and “Jasmine,” followed by a guest appearance on Big Boi’s 2012 album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. After a brief hiatus, he returned with his brother A.K. Paul to form a new project called Paul Institute that spawned the latter’s 2016 debut solo single, “Landcruisin’.”

    Since then, Paul has shared a pair of songs along with the digital release of Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) and a 2021 track called “Super Salamander.” 

    Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Artwork:

    Jai Paul Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) vinyl release artwork

    Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. One of the Bredrins
    02. Str8 Outta Mumbai
    03. Zion Wolf Theme – Unfinished
    04. Garden of Paradise – Instrumental Unfinished
    05. Genevieve  – Unfinished
    06. Raw Beat – Unfinished
    07. Crush – Unfinished
    08. Good Time
    09. Jasmine – Edit

    Side B
    01. 100000 – Unfinished
    02. Vibin’ – Unfinished
    03. Baby Beat  – Unfinished
    04. Desert River  – Unfinished
    05. Chix  – Unfinished
    06. All Night – Unfinished
    07. BTSTU – Demo

Jai Paul's Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Release

