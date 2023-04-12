Jai Paul’s Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Release

Back in 2013, a collection of enigmatic London producer Jai Paul’s unfinished demos was leaked on Bandcamp under the guise of being his debut album. Following its 2019 digital-only release as Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones), XL Recordings has announced the project is coming to vinyl for the first time on Thursday, April 13th.

The vinyl release marks the 10th anniversary of the leak, and 3,000 copies will be available via Paul’s official website beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Paul is gearing up for his first-ever live show at this year’s Coachella. On Tuesday, he shared a note on Reddit about preparing for the performance. “I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it,” he wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The English artist first broke out in the early 2010s with his tracks “BTSTU” and “Jasmine,” followed by a guest appearance on Big Boi’s 2012 album Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. After a brief hiatus, he returned with his brother A.K. Paul to form a new project called Paul Institute that spawned the latter’s 2016 debut solo single, “Landcruisin’.”

Since then, Paul has shared a pair of songs along with the digital release of Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) and a 2021 track called “Super Salamander.”

Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Artwork:

Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones) Tracklist:

Side A

01. One of the Bredrins

02. Str8 Outta Mumbai

03. Zion Wolf Theme – Unfinished

04. Garden of Paradise – Instrumental Unfinished

05. Genevieve – Unfinished

06. Raw Beat – Unfinished

07. Crush – Unfinished

08. Good Time

09. Jasmine – Edit

Advertisement

Side B

01. 100000 – Unfinished

02. Vibin’ – Unfinished

03. Baby Beat – Unfinished

04. Desert River – Unfinished

05. Chix – Unfinished

06. All Night – Unfinished

07. BTSTU – Demo