Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Share Reunions Era Song “They Wait”: Stream

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit have unveiled “They Wait,” a previously unheard song from the recording sessions for 2020’s Reunions. Stream it below.

A scorching rocker, “They Wait” tells the separate stories of a man and a woman before they find each other and discover romance. “Ain’t it something when morning comes,” Isbell sings. “And desire becomes a speck of hope.”

“They Wait” is featured in the new documentary Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed, premiering tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. The docufilm goes behind the scenes of how Reunions was made, while also pulling back the curtain on Isbell’s childhood in rural Alabama and his struggles with alcoholism while a member of Drive-By Truckers, as well as his relationship with his wife (and acclaimed artist) Amanda Shires.

Advertisement

Related Video

Isbell and The 400 Unit are set to release their next album, Weathervanes, on June 9th. It features the previously released tracks “Middle of the Morning” and “Death Wish,” and pre-orders are ongoing. The band are currently on the road for a headlining tour. See the dates here, and grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Last month, Isbell held his Love Rising fundraising concert protesting a new Tennessee law that targets drag performers and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out our photo recap of the event.