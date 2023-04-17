Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is reuniting his eponymous metal band, Newsted, for their first show in 10 years. The metal act will make its return on May 20th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The gig will bring Jason back together with original members Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums) and Jessie Farnsworth (guitar). New guitarist Humberto Perez replaces Mike Mushok, who has a busy year ahead with his main band Staind.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (April 21st) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. If the concert sells out, fans can check StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Newsted only lasted a couple of years in their first incarnation. In 2013, they released an EP titled Metal and a full-length LP titled Heavy Metal Music, both well received by critics and fans. However, Jason abruptly ended the band in 2014, and largely remained out of the spotlight for the next several years.

The show announcement follows an interview earlier this year in which Newsted told Gator 98.7 FM he was working on two metal projects. “I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said in February. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer — double bass — you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now — but loud.”

It can be presumed that one of those projects is Newsted.

The reunion of Newsted comes just as Metallica are set to embark on a 2023-2024 world tour (tickets available here) in support of their new album, 72 Seasons. It was 20 years ago that Robert Trujillo was tapped to replace Jason in the iconic metal band.