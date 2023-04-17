Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Reunites Eponymous Band for First Show in 10 Years

The band Newsted last played a gig in 2013 prior to their breakup a year later

Advertisement
Newsted reunion
Newsted
April 17, 2023 | 5:04pm ET

    Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is reuniting his eponymous metal band, Newsted, for their first show in 10 years. The metal act will make its return on May 20th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    The gig will bring Jason back together with original members Jesus Mendez Jr. (drums) and Jessie Farnsworth (guitar). New guitarist Humberto Perez replaces Mike Mushok, who has a busy year ahead with his main band Staind.

    Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (April 21st) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. If the concert sells out, fans can check StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Newsted only lasted a couple of years in their first incarnation. In 2013, they released an EP titled Metal and a full-length LP titled Heavy Metal Music, both well received by critics and fans. However, Jason abruptly ended the band in 2014, and largely remained out of the spotlight for the next several years.

    Jason Newsted
     Editor's Pick
    Jason Newsted Says He Was Approached to Join Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani on a Van Halen Tribute Tour

    The show announcement follows an interview earlier this year in which Newsted told Gator 98.7 FM he was working on two metal projects. “I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now,” Newsted said in February. “So the last couple of weeks I’ve been auditioning guitar players for a heavy project. I’m back on bass and singing with a metal drummer — double bass — you know, getting loud again. So I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire. I’m putting two new projects together right now — but loud.”

    It can be presumed that one of those projects is Newsted.

    The reunion of Newsted comes just as Metallica are set to embark on a 2023-2024 world tour (tickets available here) in support of their new album, 72 Seasons. It was 20 years ago that Robert Trujillo was tapped to replace Jason in the iconic metal band.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

soundgarden chris cornell estate reconcile

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Reconcile, Band's Final Songs to Be Released

April 17, 2023

Nickelback Lizzo love

Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Coming to Their Defense, Extend Invite to Upcoming Show

April 17, 2023

aerosmith fall 2023 tour

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

April 17, 2023

Better Lovers debut single

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single "30 Under 13": Stream

April 17, 2023

brian johnson statue belgium

Statue of Brian Johnson Unveiled in City of His First AC/DC Show

April 17, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

Metallica

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with "If Darkness Had a Son": Watch

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ex-Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Reunites Eponymous Band for First Show in 10 Years

Menu Shop Search Newsletter