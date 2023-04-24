Jax on “Cinderella Snapped” and Upcoming Tour with Big Time Rush and MAX

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Jax joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Cinderella Snapped,” and the big year she has in front of her.

The singer-songwriter discusses the runaway success of her single “Victoria’s Secret,” becoming a star on TikTok, and how her mental health has found its way into her work.

“TikTok was the first time I got validation in things that were my biggest insecurities, essentially, as a writer,” she explains. “For the first time, people don’t want to hear anything but stories from me. And, holy shit, that’s so cool as writer that after all these years, I get to storytell the way I want to and people care about the stories.”

Jax goes on to tell us about her love of pop punk and guitar-driven music, the upcoming tour with Big Time Rush and MAX (tickets are available here), and if an album is on the way.

Listen to Jax talk "Cinderella Snapped" and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.