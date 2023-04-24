Menu
Jax on “Cinderella Snapped” and Upcoming Tour with Big Time Rush and MAX

The singer-songwriter takes us into her TikTok success and considers a full album

Jax Cinderella Snapped podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Jax, photo courtesy of Flighthouse
Consequence Staff
April 24, 2023 | 9:54am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jax joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, “Cinderella Snapped,” and the big year she has in front of her.

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter discusses the runaway success of her single “Victoria’s Secret,” becoming a star on TikTok, and how her mental health has found its way into her work.

    “TikTok was the first time I got validation in things that were my biggest insecurities, essentially, as a writer,” she explains. “For the first time, people don’t want to hear anything but stories from me. And, holy shit, that’s so cool as writer that after all these years, I get to storytell the way I want to and people care about the stories.”

    Jax goes on to tell us about her love of pop punk and guitar-driven music, the upcoming tour with Big Time Rush and MAX (tickets are available here), and if an album is on the way.

    Listen to Jax talk “Cinderella Snapped” and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

