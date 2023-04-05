Menu
Jeff Tweedy Announces Summer 2023 Solo Tour

With Le Ren as an opener on select dates

jeff tweedy 2023 north american solo tour dates
Jeff Tweedy, photo by Ben Kaye
April 5, 2023 | 12:39pm ET

    Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has mapped out a Summer 2023 solo tour. It will take place after his band’s North American tour dates, and feature Montreal folk singer Le Ren as an opener on select dates.

    The solo run kicks off on June 21st with a four-night stand at Brooklyn Made in New York City and will also feature stops in Washington, DC; St. Louis, Missouri; Boulder, Colorado; and more before wrapping on July 29th in Vernon, British Columbia. See Tweedy’s full touring schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Related Video

    On November 7th, Tweedy is releasing his latest book, World Within a Song. It features the singer writing about 50 songs that inspired him and his music, including tracks by the Replacements, Mavis Staples, the Velvet Underground, Joni Mitchell, Otis Redding, Dolly Parton, and Billie Eilish.

    Tweedy recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to roast bandleader Fred Armisen and then join his Wilco bandmates to perform “Tired of Taking It Out on You.”

    Speaking of Wilco, they have a trio of upcoming dates in Reykjavík, Iceland before resuming their North American tour through April 30th. Once Tweedy finishes out his solo dates, the band will head out to Europe and the UK ahead of their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico. See the full schedule below, and grab your seats via StubHub.

    Jeff Tweedy 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
    07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall *
    07/19 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *
    07/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre *
    07/22 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
    07/23 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
    07/25 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
    07/26 – Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
    07/28 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
    07/29 – Vernon, BC @ Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

    * = w/ Le Ren

    Wilco 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/06 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +
    04/07 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +
    04/08 – Reykjavík, IS @ Eldborg Hall located at the Harpa Center +
    04/16 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/18 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock %
    04/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater %
    04/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall %
    04/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing %
    04/23 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center %
    04/24 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall %
    04/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %
    04/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %
    04/28 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe %
    04/29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheater %
    04/30 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
    08/10 – Lokeren BE @ Lokerse Feesten
    08/12 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
    08/16 – Marbella ES @ Starlite Marbella
    08/17 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    08/19 – Taboão, PT @ Festival Paredes De Coura
    08/20 – Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
    08/22 – Ramonville St Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
    08/24 – San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
    08/25 – Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
    08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
    08/28 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
    08/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
    09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
    09/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
    09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
    10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    12/02-06 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky

    + = Three shows, no repeat setlists
    % = w/ The A’s

    jeff tweedy 2023 north american solo tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

