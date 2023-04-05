Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote Goodbye Notes to Family Following Snow Plow Accident

The Marvel actor admits that he did not think he would survive the injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snow plow accident

Advertisement
Jeremy Renner ABC News interview
Jeremy Renner, photo via ABC News
April 5, 2023 | 10:56am ET

    Jeremy Renner says the injuries he sustained in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident were so severe that he wrote goodbye messages to family members from the hospital.

    The Marvel actor recounts the harrowing experience in a new ABC special, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, which marks his first sit-down interview since the accident. In a newly released teaser clip ahead of Thursday’s airing, Renner acknowledges that at one point he did not think he would survive.

    Through tears, Renner says that after arriving at the hospital he “was writing down notes on my phone, last words to my family.”

    Advertisement

    In a previously released teaser, Renner said that he sustained eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a pierce liver, and numerous other broken bones when a 7-ton snow plow ran over his body. It was later revealed that Renner stepped in front of the plow to save his nephew.

    Incredibly, Renner’s recovery has progressed to the point where he is expected to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series, Rennervations, in Los Angeles on April 11th.

    Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 p.m.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jackie Hoffman Interview Grease

The Singular Jackie Hoffman on Reviving Grease and Slapping Dave Bautista: “He Could Take It”

April 4, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review: Its-a Thin but Fun Love Letter to the Games

April 4, 2023

owen-wilson-paint

Paint Review: Owen Wilson-Led Homage to Bob Ross Falls Flat

April 4, 2023

Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig Introduces the Many Barbies and Kens in New Trailer for Barbie: Watch

April 4, 2023

jeremy-jordan-spinning-gold

Jeremy Jordan on Art Imitating Life in Spinning Gold and His Future in the DC Universe

April 4, 2023

Robert Downey Jr Best Roles

Robert Downey, Jr.'s 10 Best Performances

April 4, 2023

shrek 5 producer original cast cameron diaz eddie murphy mike myers movie animation news

Shrek 5 Will Likely Reunite Original Cast, Producer Says

April 4, 2023

spider-man across the spider-verse trailer new watch

It's Spider-Man vs. All of the Spider-People in New Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: Watch

April 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote Goodbye Notes to Family Following Snow Plow Accident

Menu Shop Search Newsletter