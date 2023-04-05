Jeremy Renner Says He Wrote Goodbye Notes to Family Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner says the injuries he sustained in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident were so severe that he wrote goodbye messages to family members from the hospital.

The Marvel actor recounts the harrowing experience in a new ABC special, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, which marks his first sit-down interview since the accident. In a newly released teaser clip ahead of Thursday’s airing, Renner acknowledges that at one point he did not think he would survive.

Through tears, Renner says that after arriving at the hospital he “was writing down notes on my phone, last words to my family.”

Advertisement

In a previously released teaser, Renner said that he sustained eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a pierce liver, and numerous other broken bones when a 7-ton snow plow ran over his body. It was later revealed that Renner stepped in front of the plow to save his nephew.

Incredibly, Renner’s recovery has progressed to the point where he is expected to attend the premiere of his new Disney+ reality series, Rennervations, in Los Angeles on April 11th.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph airs Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 p.m.