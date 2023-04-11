Jeremy Renner: “The Easiest Way to Quit Smoking” is to Get Crushed by a Snow Plow

Jeremy Renner made his first public appearance since nearly losing his life in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Marvel actor was the lead guest on Monday’s episode, where he recounted his near-death experience with a mix of humor and appreciation.

“I woke up… my first conscious thought was, ‘Holy hell. My calendar is freed up for the rest of the year!'” Renner joked. “My year was pretty jammed up until I got crushed, but now no one can mess with me. I’m free!”

“It was like a New Year’s resolution,” he continued. “I did drop 20 pounds. I quit smoking. The easiest way to quit smoking — because I almost killed myself I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy!”

Renner took the stage with the assistance of the cain, but he appeared in remarkably good shape given that he sustained over 30 broken bones just four months ago. Renner told Kimmel that some of his close friends initially feared he would lose his life. And yet his recovery has progressed to such a point that he recently took his 10-year-old daughter and her friends to Disneyland.

Renner previously discussed the accident during an on-camera interview with Diane Sawyer that aired on ABC last week.