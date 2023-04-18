Menu
Jethro Tull Announce “The Seven Decades” 2023 US Tour

"The Seven Decades" tour kicks off in August in support of the prog legends' new album RökFlöte

jethro tull 2023 tour
Jethro Tull, courtesy of Chipster PR
April 18, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Progressive rock legends Jethro Tull have announced “The Seven Decades” in support of their new album RökFlöte.

    The band’s 2023 US tour dates kick off August 18th in Highland Park, Illinois, and are scattered across the subsequent months before wrapping up November 4th in Albany, New York.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale starts Thursday (April 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin Friday (April 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. For preferred seats or sold-out shows, you can also pick up tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tour announcement comes just in time for the release of Jethro Tull’s 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, on Friday (April 21st). The album’s title translates to “rock flute” — an ode to frontman Ian Anderson’s instrument of choice

    The band recently released the LP’s third single “Hammer on Hammer” as a latest taste of the 12-song collection, which sees Anderson, the only constant member of Jethro Tull, alongside bassist David Goodier, pianist/organist John O’Hara, drummer, Scott Hammond, and guitarist Joe Parrish-James.

    Anderson and company have been particularly active as of late, having dropped the first Jethro Tull album in over 20 years, The Zealot Gene, last year. This came after Anderson previously admitted that his days as a singer were “numbered” due to suffering from an incurable lung disease.

    Below you can see Jethro Tull’s slate of US tour dates and the video for “Hammer on Hammer.” Get tickets here.

    Jethro Tull’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    08/18 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival
    08/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/20 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
    08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend
    08/24 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
    09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    09/29 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
    09/30 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    10/01 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts – Ruth Finley Person Theater
    10/27 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    10/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    11/02 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    11/04 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

