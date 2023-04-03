Menu
Jimin of BTS Is the First South Korean Solo Artist to Debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

"Like Crazy" takes Jimin to the top

jimin like crazy
Jimin in “Like Crazy,” photo via YouTube
Mary Siroky
April 3, 2023 | 2:25pm ET

    Jimin of BTS has become the first South Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with this week’s roundup, dated Monday, April 3rd. For Jimin, “Like Crazy,” our recent Song of the Week, joins the six songs credited to BTS that have previously hit No. 1 — “Dynamite,” “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” “Life Goes On,” “Butter,” “Permission To Dance,” and “My Universe.”

    In addition to the Hot 100 domination, Jimin also now has three solo No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart: “With You,” “Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” and “Like Crazy.” Our exclusive chat with Jimin breaking down the points of inspiration behind pre-release single “Set Me Free Pt.2” can be found here.

    “Like Crazy” is the focus track off of Jimin’s debut solo project, FACE which is now available in full (revisit our review here). FACE is the latest in a string of solo efforts from the BTS members, including RM, j-hope, and Jin, who unveiled solo efforts of their own over the past few months. Every member of the South Korean septet has now individually charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

    This news arrives on the heels of confirmation that SUGA will be sharing his first full length solo album, D-DAY, on April 21st.

    Editor’s Note: For more Bangtan news, check out Stanning BTS; for more news from the K-pop world and beyond, subscribe to Fan Chant

