Jimin’s Music Videos for FACE: Stanning BTS Podcast

The reign of Park Jimin continues this week on the Stanning BTS Podcast, as hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into the music videos for FACE tracks “Set Me Free Pt.2” and “Like Crazy.”

The two chat about how inspiring it has been to watch Jimin’s growth, and how these new music videos signify his new era. They breakdown the aesthetic, visuals, and themes of each video, and (spoiler alert) they are pretty big fans of how they turned out.

It’s National Occupational Therapy Month! Bethany is a dedicated occupational therapist, and this month Stanning BTS wants to thank OTs everywhere for all of the quality care and compassion that you provide your patients with daily. For this month’s charity, Kayla and Bethany wanted to highlight the Stroke Foundation to spotlight the importance of patient after care. Learn how to aid patients, donate, and more here.