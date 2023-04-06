Menu
Jimin’s Music Videos for FACE: Stanning BTS Podcast

Diving into the visual accompaniment to "Set Me Free Pt.2" and "Like Crazy"

Jimin music video face podcast stanning bts
Jimin in “Like Crazy,” photo via YouTube
Consequence Staff
April 6, 2023 | 1:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    The reign of Park Jimin continues this week on the Stanning BTS Podcast, as hosts Kayla and Bethany dive into the music videos for FACE tracks “Set Me Free Pt.2” and “Like Crazy.”

    The two chat about how inspiring it has been to watch Jimin’s growth, and how these new music videos signify his new era. They breakdown the aesthetic, visuals, and themes of each video, and (spoiler alert) they are pretty big fans of how they turned out.

    Keep the Jimin train rolling with this week’s Stanning BTS, then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

    Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

    It’s National Occupational Therapy Month! Bethany is a dedicated occupational therapist, and this month Stanning BTS wants to thank OTs everywhere for all of the quality care and compassion that you provide your patients with daily. For this month’s charity, Kayla and Bethany wanted to highlight the Stroke Foundation to spotlight the importance of patient after care. Learn how to aid patients, donate, and more here.

