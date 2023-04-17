Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

Guitarist Joe Perry has revealed that singer Steven Tyler is doing “100 percent better” after recent health issues, and that Aerosmith are planning to launch a tour in September.

Four months ago, Aerosmith dropped the final two dates of their “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s health. When asked about the singer’s condition in a new interview with Detroit’s WRIF, Perry said his longtime bandmate is on the mend.

“Steven’s doing great,” Perry said. “He’s doing a 100 percent better. He had a lot of physical stuff going on that — finally — he really needed to take some more time off, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Tyler, who recently denied allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s, is apparently doing well enough to tour. Perry revealed the band’s fall plans in a separate interview with New York’s 102.3 WBAB when asked if Aerosmith were commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 self-titled debut album. It would be the band’s first full-blown tour since the four-leg “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour that ran from 2017 into 2018.

“I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” Perry said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

In the meantime, the guitarist just hit the road with The Joe Perry Project ahead of his upcoming solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII.

Advertisement

Perry and company kicked of the trek Saturday night (April 15th) in Mashantucket, Connecticut, with the six-date run set to wrap up on April 26th in Los Angeles. Joining Perry onstage are lead singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Aerosmith backing singer Buck Johnson on keyboards/vocals, drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and bassist David Hull. Tickets to The Joe Perry Project’s upcoming concerts are available here.

Check out footage from The Joe Perry Project’s tour kickoff below.