Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

The guitarist also reveals that singer Steven Tyler is doing "100 percent better" after dealing with health issues

Advertisement
aerosmith fall 2023 tour
Joe Perry, photo by Amy Harris
April 17, 2023 | 11:44am ET

    Guitarist Joe Perry has revealed that singer Steven Tyler is doing “100 percent better” after recent health issues, and that Aerosmith are planning to launch a tour in September.

    Four months ago, Aerosmith dropped the final two dates of their “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency due to Tyler’s health. When asked about the singer’s condition in a new interview with Detroit’s WRIF, Perry said his longtime bandmate is on the mend.

    “Steven’s doing great,” Perry said. “He’s doing a 100 percent better. He had a lot of physical stuff going on that — finally — he really needed to take some more time off, unfortunately.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tyler, who recently denied allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s, is apparently doing well enough to tour. Perry revealed the band’s fall plans in a separate interview with New York’s 102.3 WBAB when asked if Aerosmith were commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 self-titled debut album. It would be the band’s first full-blown tour since the four-leg “Aero-Vederci Baby!” tour that ran from 2017 into 2018.

    “I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” Perry said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

    joe perry 2023 solo album
     Editor's Pick
    Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Announces New Solo Album, Shares “Fortunate One” Featuring Chris Robinson: Stream

    In the meantime, the guitarist just hit the road with The Joe Perry Project ahead of his upcoming solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII.

    Advertisement

    Perry and company kicked of the trek Saturday night (April 15th) in Mashantucket, Connecticut, with the six-date run set to wrap up on April 26th in Los Angeles. Joining Perry onstage are lead singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Aerosmith backing singer Buck Johnson on keyboards/vocals, drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell), and bassist David Hull. Tickets to The Joe Perry Project’s upcoming concerts are available here.

    Check out footage from The Joe Perry Project’s tour kickoff below.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

soundgarden chris cornell estate reconcile

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Reconcile, Band's Final Songs to Be Released

April 17, 2023

nickelback lizzo

Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Coming to Their Defense, Extend Invite to Upcoming Show

April 17, 2023

Better Lovers debut single

Better Lovers (Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die) Unveil Debut Single "30 Under 13": Stream

April 17, 2023

brian johnson statue belgium

Statue of Brian Johnson Unveiled in City of His First AC/DC Show

April 17, 2023

Volbeat Halestorm tour

Volbeat and Halestorm Team Up for Summer 2023 North American Tour

April 14, 2023

Metallica

Metallica Announce Global Concert Event, Close Out Kimmel Residency with "If Darkness Had a Son": Watch

April 14, 2023

poison ruin harvest album stream

Poison Ruïn Unleash New Album Härvest: Stream

April 14, 2023

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Announce First Album in Six Years, Unveil Single "Fade": Stream

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Will Hit the Road This Fall, Kicks Off His Own Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter