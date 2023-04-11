Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced a new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, the follow-up to the first Sweetzerland Manifesto released back in 2018.

Ahead of the new album’s May 26th release date, Perry also shared the lead single “Fortunate One” featuring The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson. The rollicking blues rocker is tangental to Robinson’s longtime band and solo work, and he sounds right at home over Perry’s licks and solos. Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert Deleo also plays on “Fortunate One,” continuing the Sweetzerland Manifesto tradition of Perry bringing in guest singers and musicians.

“I’m really excited to get this song out — it hadn’t been written when the first version of Sweetzerland Manifesto was released,” Perry commented via a press release. “My old friend Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes sang on it, he knocked it outta the park! We started it in L.A., recorded it in London, and Chris sang on it… and BANG!! Doesn’t get better than that!!! Really proud of this track.”

“Fortunate One” is one of the six new songs included on Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, with the other four tracks being alternate vocal takes and mixes from the first Sweetzerland Manifesto. New versions of songs featuring vocals by Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, the New York Dolls’ David Johansen, and British singer-guitarist Terry Reid are included on the sequel, and Zander reprises his appearance on a new song (“Suck It Up”). In addition, Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is also featured on a new track (“Quake”).

“We had so many songs and with everything going on with The [Hollywood] Vampires, Aerosmith, COVID, not touring, and touring, this music kept riding along for me,” Perry noted. “It was like the engine of a train that wasn’t going to stop. I’d wanted to put these songs out, and the idea of adding them to a vinyl release or deluxe version turned into doing MKII. I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and MKII is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it. It’s one of those records I can play from front-to-back live.”

Much of the material for both Sweetzerland Manifesto albums was written during a creative groundswell at the home of fellow Hollywood Vampire Johnny Depp in 2017. Depp is credited as executive producer, with Aerosmith’s go-to producer Jack Douglas, Bruce Witkin, and Perry’s sons Tony and Roman also contributing to production.

Ahead of the new album, Perry’s band, the Joe Perry Project, is hitting the road for a short spring US tour. Dates kick off April 15th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and you can get tickets at this location.

Stream “Fortunate One” featuring Chris Robinson, and see the artwork and tracklist for Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, below.

Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII Artwork:



Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII Tracklist:

01. Fortunate One [feat. Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots)]

02. Quake [feat. Gary Cherone (Extreme/Van Halen)]

03. I’ll Do Happiness (feat. Terry Reid)

04. Aye Aye Aye [feat. Robin Zander (Cheap Trick)]

05. Man with a Golden Arm (Instrumental)

06. Time Will Tell

07. I I Wanna Roll [feat. David Johanson (NY Dolls)]

08. Suck It Up [feat. Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots)]

09. Goes His Own Way (feat. Terry Reid)

10. Won’t Let Me Go (feat. Terry Reid)