John Leguizamo Is Still Boycotting The Super Mario Bros. Movie: “They Messed Up the Inclusion”

""They could’ve included a Latin character... Like, I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Nintendo) and John Leguizamo (photo by David Shankbone)
April 6, 2023 | 3:24pm ET

    Looks like John Leguizamo still isn’t sold on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. TMZ flagged down the former Luigi actor the day of its premiere Wednesday, and he doubled-down on his stance that the producers “could’ve included a Latin character.”

    “No, I will not be watching,” Leguizamo told TMZ. “They could’ve included a Latin character… Like, I was groundbreaking and then they stopped the groundbreaking. They messed up the inclusion. They dis-included.”

    Leguizamo played Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins’ Mario in the 1993 live-action film, roles that have now been passed off to the voices of Charlie Day and Chris Pratt respectively. It’s unclear whether or not Leguizamo is trying to push for accurate casting — echoing complaints that neither of the new movies stars were notably Italian — or if he’s advocating for more ethnic diversity across Hollywood in general.

    “Just cast some Latin folk!” Leguizamo, who is Colombian, said when TMZ asked what he wanted to tell audiences who supported the movie. “We’re 20 percent of the population. The largest people of color group and we are underrepresented. Overrepresented in the world kind of jobs, though.”

    This isn’t the first time Leguizamo has voiced his concerns over potential whitewashing in film: Last year, he spoke out against James Franco being cast as former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie does feature Leguizamo’s The Menu co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who is part Argentinian and spent part of her childhood there. But Leguizamo is either oblivious to that fact, or he’s just unconcerned about blonde actors voicing blonde fictional princesses. Either way, watch him give his spiel in the TMZ clip below.

    Leguizamo also appears in Prime Video’s new thriller The Power.

