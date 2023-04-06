Menu
John Lydon Announces Death of His Wife Nora Forster

Forster, Lydon's wife of 44 years, had been living with Alzheimer's since 2018

Nora Forster and John Lydon
Nora Forster and John Lydon, photo by Andy Cantillon / JRJL Production 2010
April 6, 2023 | 1:02pm ET

    John Lydon has announced the passing of his wife, Nora Forster.

    Forster, Lydon’s wife of 44 years, had been living with Alzheimer’s since 2018. In recent years, Lydon largely retired from music in order to care for his wife.

    A German publishing heiress, Forster hailed from Munich. In her early 20s, she worked as a local music promoter for artists like Jimi Hendrix and Yes. She also had a daughter named Ariane with German singer Frank Forster. Ariane, better known as Ari Up, went on to front the punk band The Slits. Following Up’s passing from breast cancer in 2010, Forster and Lydon became the guardians of her three children.

    In the mid-1960s, Forster relocated to London and became something of a financial backer for UK punk bands like The Clash and Lydon’s Sex Pistols. She and Lydon later married in 1979.

    Earlier this year, Lydon and his band Public Image Ltd. competed to represent Ireland in Eurovision by performing a song called “Hawaii,” which Lydon wrote as a “love letter” to Nora. Lydon dedicated the song to “everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

    Lydon further addressed his wife’s illness in a February 2023 interview with London’s Sunday Times, saying: “All the things I thought were the ultimate agony seem preposterous now… It’s shaped me into what I am. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. I don’t see how I can live without her. I wouldn’t want to. There’s no point.”

