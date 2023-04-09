John Regan, Bassist for Peter Frampton and Ace Frehley, Dead at 71

Bassist John Regan, who played alongside Peter Frampton over a span of 40-plus years and was a member of former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s band Frehley’s Comet in the 1980s, has died at the age of 71.

His wife Cathy shared the news through a friend on Facebook, writing, “It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon … I had heard him over the past few weeks having lengthy conversations with many of you and you brought such joy to him … Thank you all for your heartfelt messages. One of his favorite quotes was, ‘All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.’ From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish.”

Frampton paid tribute to Regan, writing the following on Instagram:

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and great player he was. John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet. My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his children Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren. I love you my brother. You will be missed by many. Rest in Peace.”

In addition to touring with Frampton, he played on the the singer-guitarist’s early ’80s albums Rise Up and Breaking All the Rules. As a member of Frehley’s Comet and Ace Frehley’s solo project, he appeared on a number of studio albums.

Regan also played bass on the Mick Jagger and David Bowie version of “Dancing in the Street,” as well as the Rolling Stones song “Dirty Work.” He also contributed to recordings by Billy Idol, Bonnie Tyler, and David Lee Roth.

In recent years, Regan had formed the band Four by Fate, releasing a studio album titled Relentless in 2016.

Our condolences go out to John Regan’s family, friends, and musical collaborators during this difficult time. See him performing with Frampton and Frehley in the video clips below, followed by Frampton’s Instagram tribute.