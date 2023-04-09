Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

John Regan, Bassist for Peter Frampton and Ace Frehley, Dead at 71

The bassist also contributed to recordings by Mick Jagger and David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Billy Idol, and David Lee Roth

Advertisement
Bassist John Regan dies
John Regan, photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
April 9, 2023 | 2:16pm ET

    Bassist John Regan, who played alongside Peter Frampton over a span of 40-plus years and was a member of former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s band Frehley’s Comet in the 1980s, has died at the age of 71.

    His wife Cathy shared the news through a friend on Facebook, writing, “It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon … I had heard him over the past few weeks having lengthy conversations with many of you and you brought such joy to him … Thank you all for your heartfelt messages. One of his favorite quotes was, ‘All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.’ From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish.”

    Frampton paid tribute to Regan, writing the following on Instagram:

    “There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and great player he was. John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right. It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet. My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his children Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren. I love you my brother. You will be missed by many. Rest in Peace.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to touring with Frampton, he played on the the singer-guitarist’s early ’80s albums Rise Up and Breaking All the Rules. As a member of Frehley’s Comet and Ace Frehley’s solo project, he appeared on a number of studio albums.

    Regan also played bass on the Mick Jagger and David Bowie version of “Dancing in the Street,” as well as the Rolling Stones song “Dirty Work.” He also contributed to recordings by Billy Idol, Bonnie Tyler, and David Lee Roth.

    Ace Frehley Paul Stanley F You
     Editor's Pick
    Ace Frehley: Paul Stanley’s Response to My Apology Demand Was “Fuck You”

    In recent years, Regan had formed the band Four by Fate, releasing a studio album titled Relentless in 2016.

    Advertisement

    Our condolences go out to John Regan’s family, friends, and musical collaborators during this difficult time. See him performing with Frampton and Frehley in the video clips below, followed by Frampton’s Instagram tribute.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ghost

Ghost Announce EP Featuring Genesis, Iron Maiden, and Tina Turner Covers, Unveil "Jesus He Knows Me": Stream

April 9, 2023

metallica letter from the editor 72 seasons

Metallica Announce Jimmy Kimmel Live! Residency

April 8, 2023

Mötley Crüe

Mick Mars Hits Back at Mötley Crüe: "You're the Felons, Not Me"

April 7, 2023

Mick Mars of Motley Crue

In Response to Lawsuit, Mötley Crüe Say Mick Mars Suffered from Performance Issues

April 7, 2023

Motley Crue Mick Mars lawsuit

Mick Mars Sues Mötley Crüe Over Finances, Accuses Nikki Sixx of Using Pre-Recorded Tracks

April 6, 2023

metallica Lars Ulrich reacts genius Mario Duplantier

Lars Ulrich on Being Called a "Genius" by Gojira's Mario Duplantier: "The Goal Has Never Been Genius"

April 6, 2023

steven tyler denies sexual assault

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Allegations of Minor

April 6, 2023

dee snider masked singer doll

Dee Snider Revealed as Doll on The Masked Singer After Performing "Jailhouse Rock": Watch

April 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Regan, Bassist for Peter Frampton and Ace Frehley, Dead at 71

Menu Shop Search Newsletter