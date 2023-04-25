Menu
John Stamos Got The Olsen Twins Temporarily Fired from Full House

Watch the hair? More like watch your mouth!

John Stamos Olsen Twins full house fired Mary-Kate Olsen Ashley Olsen
Full House (ABC)
April 25, 2023 | 4:21pm ET

    Without any prompting, John Stamos, who played the disgustingly handsome Uncle Jesse on Full House, recently admitted to actor Josh Peck that he got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen temporarily fired from the series while they were just 11 months old.

    Stamos recalled one of the first scenes he worked with the twins on the April 24th episode of Peck’s Good Guys podcast (via Entertainment Weekly). It didn’t go well, because, by the time the scene was done filming, he’d had enough of the twins’ incessant crying (apparently, babies aren’t allowed to cry).

    “I did it. I didn’t try,” Stamos so rudely boasted to Peck about successfully getting them fired.

    “[Dave Coulier] and I were changing the baby,” he continued. “We’re carrying the baby downstairs, I think I was holding on to their armpits and Dave was holding her little feet. We take her into the kitchen and hosed her down, we put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming. Both of them, they wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I. They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching.”

    Fortunately for the Olsens, Stamos didn’t get along with the twins who temporarily replaced them.  “I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive,” he joked, before adding: “It had nothing to do with [them being] red-headed, but they weren’t attractive.”

    “I said, ‘Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'” he finished. “It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn’t work.”

    Watch the clip below, followed by the full episode. Stamos starts talking about getting the Olsen twins fired around the 30-minute mark.

