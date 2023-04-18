Johnny Marr’s Most Iconic Guitars Chronicled in New Photo Book

Johnny Marr has widely been considered one of alternative rock’s most influential guitarists. As an homage of sorts to the instrument that made him, his new book Marr’s Guitars, out October 17th, is a retrospective dedication to some of his most epochal strings.

Shot by photographer Pat Graham, Marr’s Guitars will be filled with the Smiths musician’s most notable acoustic and electric guitars, alongside intimate details about the moments and milestones each of them marked in his career. Some embody specific songs, sounds, concerts, and other career highlights. “Guitars have been the obsession of my life,” Marr said in a statement. “They’ve been a mission and sometimes a lifeline.”

Some of Marr’s significant guitars will look familiar to fans, from his Signature Fender Jaguar to his Gibson ES-355 and Rickenbacker 330. Some were passed down to him from other renowned musicians — Bryan Ferry’s Roxy Music Hagstrom, Nile Rodgers’ Stratocaster, and Bert Jansch’s Yamaha are a few notable ones.

Advertisement

Related Video

The book also shares stories about guitars Marr handed down to other musicians, who then used them to make some of their own hits. For example, Noel Gallagher wrote “Wonderwall” with one of Marr’s old Stratocasters, while Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien used Marr’s Gibson Les Paul Goldtop on In Rainbows.

Pre-orders for Marr’s Guitars are ongoing, and you can check out the cover below.

Last November, Marr teamed up with his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke for the single “Strong Forever,” marking the first time the two had recorded together in 35 years.