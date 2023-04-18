Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Johnny Marr’s Most Iconic Guitars Chronicled in New Photo Book

A look back at the most important moments, and instruments, in his career

Advertisement
Johnny Marr Marr's Guitars new book photo photography the smiths
Johnny Marr, photo by Ben Kaye
April 18, 2023 | 6:08pm ET

    Johnny Marr has widely been considered one of alternative rock’s most influential guitarists. As an homage of sorts to the instrument that made him, his new book Marr’s Guitars, out October 17th, is a retrospective dedication to some of his most epochal strings.

    Shot by photographer Pat Graham, Marr’s Guitars will be filled with the Smiths musician’s most notable acoustic and electric guitars, alongside intimate details about the moments and milestones each of them marked in his career. Some embody specific songs, sounds, concerts, and other career highlights. “Guitars have been the obsession of my life,” Marr said in a statement. “They’ve been a mission and sometimes a lifeline.”

    Some of Marr’s significant guitars will look familiar to fans, from his Signature Fender Jaguar to his Gibson ES-355 and Rickenbacker 330. Some were passed down to him from other renowned musicians — Bryan Ferry’s Roxy Music Hagstrom, Nile Rodgers’ Stratocaster, and Bert Jansch’s Yamaha are a few notable ones.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The book also shares stories about guitars Marr handed down to other musicians, who then used them to make some of their own hits. For example, Noel Gallagher wrote “Wonderwall” with one of Marr’s old Stratocasters, while Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien used Marr’s Gibson Les Paul Goldtop on In Rainbows.

    Pre-orders for Marr’s Guitars are ongoing, and you can check out the cover below.

    Last November, Marr teamed up with his former Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke for the single “Strong Forever,” marking the first time the two had recorded together in 35 years.

    Johnny Marr Marr's Guitars New Book

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

aaron carter cause of death revealed

Aaron Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

April 18, 2023

Squid North American 2024 tour dates Undergrowth new single video game

Squid Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates, Share "Undergrowth": Stream

April 18, 2023

how to buy greta van fleet tickets

How to Get Tickets to Greta Van Fleet's 2023 Tour

April 18, 2023

alicia keys tickets 2023 summer tour live onsale presale code dates

How to Get Tickets to Alicia Keys' 2023 Tour

April 18, 2023

mac demarco five easy hot dogs live tour dates 2023 music indie rock news tickets

Mac DeMarco Announces 2023 "Five Easy Hot Dogs Live" Tour

April 18, 2023

x 2023 tour

Punk Legends X Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Squirrel Nut Zippers and The English Beat

April 18, 2023

jethro tull 2023 tour

Jethro Tull Announce "The Seven Decades" 2023 US Tour

April 18, 2023

primus tool benefit concert

Primus Joined by Tool Members for "Ænema" and More at Los Angeles Benefit Show: Watch

April 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Johnny Marr's Most Iconic Guitars Chronicled in New Photo Book

Menu Shop Search Newsletter